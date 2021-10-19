The coastal shipping industry faces three challenges, according to what was said at a recent international conference in Amsterdam.

At the 3rd Ferry Shipping Summit the central theme was “Change crises to opportunities and climate friendly operation”. Speaking at the conference, Mr. Spyros Paschalis, CEO of Attica Group, analyzed the strategies of the passenger shipping industry for the next 3 years which is climate change in combination with the regulatory framework both at European level (package of measures Fit for 55) and in International (IMO challenges), the optimization of the passenger experience as well as the renewal of the fleet with new technology ships contributing to sustainable transport.

Tackling climate change is a challenge for all sectors of the economy, especially for shipping companies, which are under great pressure to reduce CO2 & GHG emissions. In addition, the interaction of EU regulations (Green deal, Fit for 55) with IMO regulations creates a demanding framework. Attica Group has in recent years adopted an environmental strategy that focuses on reducing its environmental footprint, enhancing sustainable development and respecting the environment in which it operates, while encouraging innovation. Also to meet the above challenges, Attica Group is working on a broader environmental strategy and a roadmap for de-carbonation with a horizon of 2030, with specific actions and goals while exploring the new generation of alternative fuels.

The second challenge for the Group is the optimization of each point of contact (touchpoint) of the customer with the company, throughout the journey of customers in order to offer a complete seamless experience, with many options and features of high standards. Consistent with this, Attica Group has proceeded with the renewal of the websites of Blue Star Ferries, Superfast Ferries and Hellenic Seaways in order to offer a personalized experience to each user, tailored to his needs and preferences. Other innovative digitization projects are also planned which focus on providing services tailored to customer needs after data analysis. Finally, it is planned to renew the experience on board by offering new and better services.

Finally, the company’s Strategic Agenda has been built around the axes of green investments and the renewal of the fleet with new technology ships, contributing to sustainable transport. The plan includes significant technical upgrades to the fleet while improving energy efficiency, adopting alternative fuels and investing in new ships. The best and most sustainable solutions are constantly sought, in order to make the right long-term decisions about the type of fuel that will be chosen in the future. Achieving the above requires high capital investment and aid from EU green transition packages.