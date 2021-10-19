The Greek stock market is currently doing balance exercises around 890 points, which is unable to change level as the majority of portfolios remain on hold. In particular, the general index is moving with gains of 0.25% at 893., 66 points.

All eyes today are on the general meeting of PPC shareholders, where the management’s proposal to increase the share capital by 750 million euros with the placement of new shares will be voted on. This move will pave the way for more investors to enter and reduce the public interest rate to 34%.

In the meantime, caution is not lacking, with the climate in Europe also remaining fragile. The European Commission is expected to publish today its assessment of the economic impact of the pandemic on the European economy and its impact on EU fiscal rules, as a debate on their revision begins.

At the level of securities now, EYDAP, ELHA, IPTO and Viohalko record significant profits of more than 1%, while OPAP, OTE, Coca Cola, Eurobank, National Bank and PPC are moving slightly upwards. On the other hand, Terna Energy is losing 1.03%, with Motor Oil, Alpha bank and Mytilineo having a negative impact.