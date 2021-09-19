Greek public health officials announced 1,305 confirmed single-day instances of Covid-19 on Sunday, 14 of which were detected at entry points into the country. The lower figures for infections are due to less tests being conducted on the weekend, compared to week days.

Another 33 related deaths were also reported on the day, bringing the death toll since the advent of the pandemic to 14,466. Of the victims, more than 95 percent suffered an underlying health condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the Covid-19 victims remained fixed at 78.

Additionally, 348 patients remained intubated at hospital ICUs due to acute symptoms of the coronavirus.

The average age of this group is 64 years, while 80.7 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

As with previous days, nearly 92 percent of the intubated patients, 318, are not vaccinated or have only received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.