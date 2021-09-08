A spate of instances around Greece of healthcare professionals and administrative staff allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates and affirmations of previous infection of the highly contagious and serious virus generated an intervention on Wednesday by the Supreme Court’s chief prosecutor.

In a circular to prosecutors at all levels of Greece’s judiciary, high court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas urges immediate interventions and legal action when indications of such wrongdoing arise. Pliotas said the safety of the general public is at stake.

In the circular, the high court chief prosecutor also instructs local prosecutors to personally inspect vaccination centers in order to acquire first-hand knowledge.

Issuing fake medical certificates and receiving such documents constitute offenses of violating measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and forgery of state-issued documents.