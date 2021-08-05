The Head of the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE), George Pitsilis, is sending tax officials to the disciplinary office after complaints about improper performance of their duties regarding the service of taxpayers.

In particular, according to AADE sources, G. Pitsilis was informed that at the Holargos Tax Bureau, the citizens found the doors closed, at 11 am in the morning.

He immediately ordered a disciplinary inquiry into the complaint, as well as the fact that in the same tax office, the telephones do not work when the taxpayers call.

Also, according to information – in addition to the disciplinary procedure – another investigation is being carried out, in order to determine if and to what extent there are other such cases of “under-functioning” of AADE services.