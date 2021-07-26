The effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on consumers’ habits in Greece shows that a trend towards electronic shopping will remain even after the public health crisis and the end to all restrictions on retailers.

According to results of a study by the association of retailers in the country, overseen by the Athens Economic University, some 50 percent of Internet users have made an online purchase over the past 15 days; lower than the corresponding figure in December 2020 (61 percent) but still double than in pre-Covid December 2019 (26 percent).

The biggest “downside” to e-purchases, according to the same study, is slow delivery times, although that figure has dramatically improved as well since the advent of the pandemic and restrictions on in person shopping.