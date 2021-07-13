The Domes of Corfu Autograph Collection (formerly Grand Hotel) opened on July 8, after an extensive renovation, at a total cost of 14 million euros.

Hotel Investment Partners (HIP), owned by Blackstone Investment Funds, has invested € 14 million in upgrading and transforming the property, which is part of Marriot International’s rich portfolio of independent hotels worldwide, Autograph Collection Hotels.

The Domes of Corfu Autograph Collection, is the fifth luxury property of the Domes Resorts collection and is located in a privileged location, on the famous blue flag beach of Glyfada in Corfu.

The Greek group of hospitality companies Ledra Hotels & Villas manages the hotel under the leading brand of luxury hospitality in Greece, Domes Resorts.

Domes of Corfu has 233 rooms and suites, each with its own private patio or terrace, three swimming pools with adult areas and the award-winning Soma Spa.

The renovation project was supported by Alpha Bank, which provided the relevant financing for the execution of the expenses.