Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his assessment that the first disbursements from the money of the European Recovery Fund for Greece will become at the end of the summer.

Huge development benefit

Referring to the discussion at the Summit on the state of the economy of the EU and the Member States, the Prime Minister stressed that the first 4 billion euros will be disbursed very soon, possibly by the end of August – beginning of September.

“The Greek plan has already been approved. “I estimate that we will have the first disbursements, the first 4 billion, very soon, maybe we will have disbursements by the end of August and the beginning of September”, the Prime Minister stated characteristically and added:

“I am extremely optimistic with the possibility of our country using these resources for the huge development benefit, especially in the creation of many new jobs that the Greece 2.0 project will provide.”

Positive assessment of the eurozone economy

Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that this morning in the proceedings of the Summit an interesting exchange of views took place with the President of the Eurogroup and the head of the ECB Christine Lagarde and that the general assessment is positive for the course of the eurozone and the Greek economy.

Mr. Mitsotakis noted that in these discussions “we reiterated the great progress that has been made since last July when we approved the huge financial package to date that approves the recovery and resilience plans of the Member States.”