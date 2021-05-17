The murder in Glyka Nera, where a 20-year old mother was shot dead by robbers in front of her 11-month-old baby and her bound, 32-year-old husband, has rocked Greek society.

The barbarity of the culprits was unprecedented, the images unbearable, the sense that a young family can be destroyed for some thousands of euros inconceivable.

There is an overwhelming need to mete out justice as soon and as decisively as possible. All the evidence and indications must be investigated. All witness testimony must be evaluated. All movements must be studied. The guilty must be arrested, tried, and receive exemplary punishment.

Any delays and complacency is intolerable when human civilisation is dealt such a blow.

There have been extreme voices demanding legalisation of gun possession or the re-establishment of the death penalty. In a democracy, all views must be heard and when they are wrong they must be rebutted.

The experience of other countries, and especially the US, shows that the indiscriminate use of guns by citizens produces the opposite of the desired results.

As for the death penalty, it does not deter criminals and it is not compatible with contemporary realities of states that operate under the rule of law.

It is necessary for citizens and the media to remain calm and for state authorities to methodically get to the bottom of the case.

Rage and horror must not prevail over basic humanitarian principles. Emotional pressure for quick results must not influence the investigation.

An 11-month-old baby girl will be seeking answers and that concerns all of us.