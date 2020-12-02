It is common knowledge that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is unprecedented not only for Greece but for the entire world.

The challenge of managing it disorients policies, shapes emergency strategies, and mandates flexibility and a new crisis management model to save the population and bolster the National Health System.

The road is long and fraught with dangers.

One is at risk of viewing the entire pandemic crisis as an iceberg that all other policies that affect daily life as well as the passing of necessary legislation will come up against.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ effort to mobilise his ministers to speed up reforms is of enormous importance for the foreseeable future.

The groundwork must be laid to push forward regulations, draft legislation, and initiatives.

Once the framework for a rebound of the economy is put in place it will be necessary to urgently fashion a flexible, modern, and citizen-friendly state and public administration.

Attracting investments, cutting red tape in the process of licensing business activities, and reforming the health and education systems are all goals in the broader reconstruction framework that will help the country turn a page, even as it emerges from the COVID-19 epidemic ordeal and seizes the opportunities provided by the EU’s Pandemic Recovery Funding and the associated national reform plan.

The crisis presents an opportunity but time is of the essence. Much must be done a short time.

It would be well if Mr. Mitsotakis’ ministers heed his admonition and roll up their sleeves.

