What we hypothesised based on empirical evidence has now been demonstrated with numbers.

The “Conspiracy Theorists International” also has a Greek branch as an expose in To Vima on Sunday reported.

The global movement of coronavirus deniers has discovered fertile ground in Greece.

The percentage of Greeks who are negative toward or suspicious of the coronavirus vaccine is greater than the percentage of Americans who believe the same.

Donald Trump is exploiting deniers in his presidential campaign.

In that context PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ call for the creation of a front against irrationality should be embraced by all political parties.

It is the duty of right-thinking politicians to prevent a pandemic of irrationality.

Let us not forget that democracy is the best form of government with one precondition – that citizens be educated and properly informed.