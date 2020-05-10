The school bells will ring again on Monday for the students in the last year of lyceum (high school) who are preparing for the Panellinies nationwide university entrance exams.

The first and second-year lyceum students along with the three classes of the gymnasio (junior high school) are scheduled to commence one week later.

The decision on whether to re-open primary schools has been deferred until 1 June. There are conflicting opinions about how advisable this is.

As Professor of Virology and top associate of the National Public Health Organisation (which has had a definitive influence on the scientific expert committee that is laying down the law on pandemic management) Sotiris Tsiodras has conceded that there is a definite risk in the gradual lifting of but one that must be taken to the benefit of the state and society.

Restoring normalcy at schools is no easy affair.

Children are the least disciplined social group and often their immaturity and their adolescent desires and impetuosity lead them down dangerous paths.

This is a test that will reveal much about the reflexes of the education system and its ability to adjust to adverse conditions.

It is a trial that calls on educators to act more broadly as leaders and on children to act in a spirit of cooperation with a sense of responsibility.

For both teachers and students this is a lesson of life.

Educators must now play an organisational role that goes beyond teaching a class

Students should understand that in rough times one’s personal stance and values such as responsibility, a group spirit, and a show of solidarity can save one.

The risk is given as is the fact that teachers and students will glean some benefits from this ordeal.

They can transform an adverse condition into a lesson of life that bequeaths to the future both valuable knowledge and experience.