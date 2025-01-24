Football Legend Mimis Domazos Passes Away at 83

The 83-year-old former footballer suffered cardiac arrest on Wednesday after leaving a diagnostic center in Chalandri, where he had undergone a chest CT scan following COVID-19-related breathing difficulties. Despite arriving at the hospital with no pulse, emergency responders and medical staff managed to revive him, marking a small but important victory in his fight for survival.

Hospital sources report that his cardiac function has been restored to the best possible level after undergoing angioplasty and the placement of a left ventricular assist device. However, doctors remain cautious as they monitor his progress closely. If his condition stabilizes further, efforts to awaken him and wean him off mechanical ventilation may begin soon. Neurological deficits caused by oxygen deprivation during the cardiac arrest remain a significant concern.

On January 22, the hospital itself confirmed that Domazos was admitted, issuing the following statement:

“We inform you that today, January 22, 2025, at 11:37 AM, the well-known veteran football player, Mr. Mimis Domazos, was transferred via EKAV to the Cardiological Emergency Department of the G.N.A. ‘Korgialenio-Benakeio’ Red Cross Hospital due to an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. He arrived with no pulse and no cardiac electrical activity.

Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed, and the patient responded. He remains intubated and is undergoing comprehensive clinical and laboratory evaluation. His condition remains critical.”

January 22 marked Domazos’ birthday, as he was born on January 22, 1942.

Mimis Domazos is celebrated as one of the greatest footballers in the history of Greek football. He played for Panathinaikos FC from 1959 to 1978, becoming a key player in the team that reached the UEFA European Cup final at Wembley in 1971 against Ajax. During his time at the Athens club, he won a total of 13 titles wearing the captain’s arm ban for nearly 15 years.

Between 1978 and 1980, Domazos joined another Athenian club, AEK, securing a championship title before returning to Panathinaikos in 1980 to retire wearing the club’s green and white jersey.

Domazos was also a cornerstone of the Greek national team, earning 50 caps and scoring four goals. He served as captain for several years and debuted for the national team on December 2, 1959, in a match against Denmark at Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium. His final tribute game took place on November 11, 1980, in a friendly against Australia at the same venue, honoring his immense contribution to Greek football.