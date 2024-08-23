Greek Tourism – Over Half a Million Stayed in Greece in June

Greek tourism continues to record impressive figures as confirmed by multiple reports in 2024. In the latest of these encouraging reports by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), hotel-type accommodations, campsites, and collective short-stay accommodations (such as rented rooms) for June 2024 were on the rise.

ELSTAT released provisional monthly statistics that revealed the upward trend in various sectors linked to Greek tourism such as:

Airports: Passenger traffic at Greek airports has reached record levels in the first seven months of the year.

According to the data on accommodation and stays, in June 2024, tourist arrivals reached 5,317,221 and overnight stays amounted to 23,128,841, marking an increase compared to the same month in 2023 by 3.6% in arrivals and 2.5% in overnight stays.

Specifically, compared to June 2023, there was a 4.1% increase in foreign arrivals and a 2.7% rise in their overnight stays. For domestic visitors, arrivals increased by 1.5% and overnight stays by 1.4%.

Foreign visitors contributed the most to overall arrivals and overnight stays, accounting for 81.9% and 89.4%, respectively. The average total stay for June 2024 was 4.3 days.

Tourism revenues grew by 12.2% in the first half of the year, according to data released by the Bank of Greece, confirming the strong performance of the tourism sector this year as well.

According to this data, travel revenues in the first half of 2024 reached €6.9 billion compared to €6.1 billion in the same period in 2023. Essentially, an additional €754 million was generated during this period compared to last year. During this time, the number of inbound tourist arrivals increased by 15.5%.

Source: tovima.com