Παρασκευή 23 Αυγούστου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.08.2024 | 06:31
Τραγικός θάνατος 34χρονου οδηγού μηχανής σε τροχαίο στη Λεωφόρο Λαυρίου
# ΚΑΚΟΚΑΙΡΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
# ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΗΠΑ
# ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΙ ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΚΕΝΤΡΟΑΡΙΣΤΕΡΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# VITA
# GRACE
Greek Tourism – Over Half a Million Stayed in Greece in June
English edition 23 Αυγούστου 2024 | 08:13

Greek Tourism – Over Half a Million Stayed in Greece in June

ELSTAT released provisional monthly statistics that revealed the upward trend in various sectors linked to Greek tourism

Σύνταξη
A
A

ΑΠΕ

ΑΠΕ: Σχεδιάζει επιστροφές και «κόφτη» εγγυητικών σε «βαλτωμένα» ενεργειακά έργα

ΑΠΕ: Σχεδιάζει επιστροφές και «κόφτη» εγγυητικών σε «βαλτωμένα» ενεργειακά έργα

Spotlight

Greek tourism continues to record impressive figures as confirmed by multiple reports in 2024. In the latest of these encouraging reports by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), hotel-type accommodations, campsites, and collective short-stay accommodations (such as rented rooms) for June 2024 were on the rise.

ELSTAT released provisional monthly statistics that revealed the upward trend in various sectors linked to Greek tourism such as:

Airports: Passenger traffic at Greek airports has reached record levels in the first seven months of the year.

According to the data on accommodation and stays, in June 2024, tourist arrivals reached 5,317,221 and overnight stays amounted to 23,128,841, marking an increase compared to the same month in 2023 by 3.6% in arrivals and 2.5% in overnight stays.

Specifically, compared to June 2023, there was a 4.1% increase in foreign arrivals and a 2.7% rise in their overnight stays. For domestic visitors, arrivals increased by 1.5% and overnight stays by 1.4%.

Foreign visitors contributed the most to overall arrivals and overnight stays, accounting for 81.9% and 89.4%, respectively. The average total stay for June 2024 was 4.3 days.

Tourism revenues grew by 12.2% in the first half of the year, according to data released by the Bank of Greece, confirming the strong performance of the tourism sector this year as well.

According to this data, travel revenues in the first half of 2024 reached €6.9 billion compared to €6.1 billion in the same period in 2023. Essentially, an additional €754 million was generated during this period compared to last year. During this time, the number of inbound tourist arrivals increased by 15.5%.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Only in

Ο σκύλος σας καταβροχθίζει το φαγητό του; – Τι μπορεί να «κρύβεται» πίσω από αυτή τη συμπεριφορά;
Pet Stories

Ο σκύλος που καταπίνει λαίμαργα το φαγητό του χρειάζεται την προσοχή σας

Ένας σκύλος που τρώει με βουλιμία, μπορεί να το κάνει επειδή η τροφή του είναι εύγευστη. Αλλά υπάρχει και η περίπτωση, η πράξη του αυτή να φανερώνει και άλλα πράγματα

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

ΑΠΕ

ΑΠΕ: Σχεδιάζει επιστροφές και «κόφτη» εγγυητικών σε «βαλτωμένα» ενεργειακά έργα

ΑΠΕ: Σχεδιάζει επιστροφές και «κόφτη» εγγυητικών σε «βαλτωμένα» ενεργειακά έργα

Experts

Ομόλογα: Η ελληνική αγορά σταθερού εισοδήματος παραμένει ελκυστική – Ένα παράδειγμα

Ομόλογα: Η ελληνική αγορά σταθερού εισοδήματος παραμένει ελκυστική – Ένα παράδειγμα

inStream

Θα συνεργαστεί με Τραμπ; 23.08.2024

Ο Ρόμπερτ Κένεντι Τζούνιορ αποσύρθηκε από τις προεδρικές εκλογές στην Αριζόνα

Η αποχώρηση από τις προεδρικές εκλογές των ΗΠΑ ανακοινώνεται ενώ ο Ρόμπερτ Φ. Κένεντι Τζούνιορ θα απευθυνθεί προς το αμερικανικό έθνος σήμερα στην Αριζόνα

Σύνταξη
Αλλαγή 23.08.2024

Η νέα δουλειά του Σάουθγκεϊτ

Ο Γκάρεθ Σάουθγκεϊτ ανέλαβε ρόλο στην UEFA μετά την παραίτησή του από ομοσπονδιακός τεχνικός της εθνικής Αγγλίας

Σύνταξη
Δείτε βίντεο 23.08.2024

Σοκ στη Βραζιλία: Ποδοσφαιριστής κατέρρευσε κατά τη διάρκεια του Σάο Πάολο-Νασιονάλ Μοντεβιδέο

Σοκαριστικό σκηνικό στο Σάο Πάουλο-Νασιονάλ Μοντεβιδέο για τους «16» του Copa Libertadores, αφού κατέρρευσε στον αγωνιστικό χώρο ο Χουάν Ιθκιέρδο των Ουρουγουανών.

Σύνταξη
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Διακοπές ☀️

Γυναίκα 👩

sp_banner_Desk

English edition

Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World
English edition 22.08.2024

Greece’s Attica Region 7th Largest Shipping Center in World

The annual report, known as the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCDI), ranks shipping centers throughout the world, based on size, and shows the Attica region nudging up by one place in 2024

Σύνταξη

inStream

Εκλογές στις ΗΠΑ: Ο Ρόμπερτ Κένεντι Τζούνιορ αποσύρθηκε από τις προεδρικές εκλογές στην Αριζόνα
Θα συνεργαστεί με Τραμπ; 23.08.2024

Ο Ρόμπερτ Κένεντι Τζούνιορ αποσύρθηκε από τις προεδρικές εκλογές στην Αριζόνα

Η αποχώρηση από τις προεδρικές εκλογές των ΗΠΑ ανακοινώνεται ενώ ο Ρόμπερτ Φ. Κένεντι Τζούνιορ θα απευθυνθεί προς το αμερικανικό έθνος σήμερα στην Αριζόνα

Σύνταξη
Η νέα δουλειά του Σάουθγκεϊτ
Αλλαγή 23.08.2024

Η νέα δουλειά του Σάουθγκεϊτ

Ο Γκάρεθ Σάουθγκεϊτ ανέλαβε ρόλο στην UEFA μετά την παραίτησή του από ομοσπονδιακός τεχνικός της εθνικής Αγγλίας

Σύνταξη
Σοκ στη Βραζιλία: Ποδοσφαιριστής κατέρρευσε κατά τη διάρκεια του Σάο Πάολο-Νασιονάλ Μοντεβιδέο
Δείτε βίντεο 23.08.2024

Σοκ στη Βραζιλία: Ποδοσφαιριστής κατέρρευσε κατά τη διάρκεια του Σάο Πάολο-Νασιονάλ Μοντεβιδέο

Σοκαριστικό σκηνικό στο Σάο Πάουλο-Νασιονάλ Μοντεβιδέο για τους «16» του Copa Libertadores, αφού κατέρρευσε στον αγωνιστικό χώρο ο Χουάν Ιθκιέρδο των Ουρουγουανών.

Σύνταξη

Must Read

Οι αλγόριθμοι του Πιτσιλή, το deal του ΟΤΕ, οι αγορές της Metlen και η μάχη των σούπερ μάρκετ

Οι αλγόριθμοι του Πιτσιλή, το deal του ΟΤΕ, οι αγορές της Metlen και η μάχη των σούπερ μάρκετ

Τρία παράθυρα για σύνταξη με βαρέα και ανθυγιεινά

Τρία παράθυρα για σύνταξη με βαρέα και ανθυγιεινά

Ένας Ελλαδίτης και μια Κύπρια στη μάχη κατά της σκλήρυνσης της πλάκας

Ένας Ελλαδίτης και μια Κύπρια στη μάχη κατά της σκλήρυνσης της πλάκας

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Ένας μοναχός, μια σαμπάνια και τα αστέρια

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Όσα γνωρίζουμε για τις νέες κάμερες

Νέλσον- Γουίνι Μαντέλα: Η αμφιλεγόμενη σχέση που είχε κοινό όραμα την ελευθερία

Νέλσον- Γουίνι Μαντέλα: Η αμφιλεγόμενη σχέση που είχε κοινό όραμα την ελευθερία

Πότε τελειώνει μια δίαιτα;

Πότε τελειώνει μια δίαιτα;

Κλάμα: Τι να πεις στο παιδί εκείνη τη στιγμή

Κλάμα: Τι να πεις στο παιδί εκείνη τη στιγμή

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

Υγεία: Στερεύουν επικίνδυνα τα αποθέματα αίματος

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 23 Αυγούστου 2024