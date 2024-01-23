Τρίτη 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024
23.01.2024
Πράσινο φως της Τουρκίας για ένταξη της Σουηδίας στο ΝΑΤΟ – «Ναι» από την Εθνοσυνέλευση
23.01.2024
Φωτογραφίες από το πλοίο Zografia που χτυπήθηκε από τους Χούθι
23.01.2024
Ανοίγουν τα γήπεδα για τους φιλάθλους από τις 12 Φεβρουαρίου
Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States
English edition 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024

Greek Antiquities Return to Greece from the United States

All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ημιαγωγοί: Ο Ζάκερμπεργκ αποθηκεύει το πιο… καυτό αγαθό της τεχνολογίας

Ημιαγωγοί: Ο Ζάκερμπεργκ αποθηκεύει το πιο… καυτό αγαθό της τεχνολογίας

In a ceremony at the Michael Carlos Museum of Emory University in Atlanta, USA, taking place on Tuesday, the Minister of Culture officially received three Greek antiquities set for repatriation.

According to an announcement from the ministry, these artifacts originate from three different geographic regions of Greece – Crete, Epirus and the broader region of Athens. All three share a common element, they are products of illegal excavations trafficked by antiquities smugglers before ending up in the Carlos Museum.

Specifically, these items include a clay Minoan larnax of the bathtub-shaped type, adorned with fish motifs on the interior and stylized octopus on the exterior, dating back to the 14th century BCE.
The second item is a marble statue of a young female figure, leaning on a high tree trunk with her left elbow, dating to the 2nd century BCE.

Finally, the third is a marble male figure seated on a throne, originating from the relief decoration of an Attic tomb temple from the third quarter of the 4th century BCE.

The ancient artifacts which are returning to Greece soon will be presented to the public before finding a place in regional museums.

Source: tovima.com

Μια απόφαση για να «ξυπνήσουν» τα ελάφια
Μια απόφαση για να «ξυπνήσουν» τα ελάφια

Ο Γκρίφιν πήρε την ευκαιρία και δεν την εκμεταλλεύτηκε και είναι γεγονός πως το μπάσκετ που παίζουν φέτος τα «ελάφια» δεν μπορεί να χαρακτηριστεί ελκυστικό

English edition

English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

