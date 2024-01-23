Τρίτη 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.01.2024 | 19:58
Ανοίγουν τα γήπεδα για τους φιλάθλους από τις 12 Φεβρουαρίου
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.01.2024 | 19:04
Αίσιο τέλος με την 12χρονη στην Πάτρα - Επέστρεψε στο σπίτι της
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.01.2024 | 18:43
Η «διαδρομή θανάτου» του Μπάμπη – Τι συνέβη τη νύχτα-θρίλερ της 4ης Ιανουαρίου
Greek Gov Takes Measures to Reduce Waitlists for Surgeries at Public Hospitals
English edition 23 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 20:10

Greek Gov Takes Measures to Reduce Waitlists for Surgeries at Public Hospitals

Waiting time has already been reduced by 40-45% just through basic housekeeping actions

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Crypto

Spotlight

The Greek government is introducing measures to reduce the long waitlists of patients seeking out surgeries at the country’s public hospitals through what it calls the “Single List of Surgeries.”

According to Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the Single List of Surgeries will include all citizens that are deemed to require surgeries and will have interoperability with other relevant platforms, like the National Patient Register and the Individual Electronic Health Record (IDIKA).

In preparation for launching the list, the government had to integrate lists that were held individually by different hospitals and announced that waiting time has already been reduced by 40- 45%.

Hospitals made over 60,000 calls to patients on waitlists and in many cases discovered that thousands had already been serviced by other facilities. In other cases, they discovered that patients had been recorded twice.

One example of a hospital that has benefited from the process is Evangelismos hospital, located in downtown Athens. The hospital initially had 5,186 persons on the waitlist and through the “housekeeping” process has reduced the list to 2,822 patients.

The procedures around the launch of the Single List are detailed in the relevant ministerial decision, which has been signed by Greek Minister of Health Adonis Georgiadis, Deputy Minister Marios Themistocleous, Minister of Digital Governance Dimitrios Papastergiou and Deputy Minister of Finance Athanasios Petralias.

Patients will now be added to the list by their attending surgeon and patients will receive all data about their surgery electronically either via email or through the government’s MyHealthApp.

Source: tovima.com

On Field

Το νέο προφίλ και η αναβάθμιση

Ο Ολυμπιακός παίρνει παίκτες ενισχύοντας το ρόστερ του σε όλες τις γραμμές, γιατί είναι προφανές ότι ο Κάρλος Καρβαλιάλ θέλει να περάσει ένα νέο προφίλ στον τρόπο παιχνιδιού της ομάδας του.

Η... πτώση του Πορτογάλου 23.01.2024

Special… Done: Η… αρχή του τέλους για τον Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο (vids)

Ο Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο απολύθηκε και από τη Ρόμα, είναι ελεύθερος, αλλά για πρώτη φορά δεν έχει ζήτηση. Το «όχι» στη Σαουδική Αραβία και μια καριέρα με πάνω από 25 τίτλους που έχει πάρει την... κατιούσα.

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Κόσμος 23.01.2024

Πρώην όμηροι κατέθεσαν για τη «σεξουαλική κακοποίηση» που υπέστησαν στα χέρια της Χαμάς

Δύο όμηροι μίλησαν σε κοινοβουλευτική επιτροπή της Κνεσέτ που εξετάζει τις σεξουαλικές κακοποιήσεις, δηλώνοντας ότι τους συμπεριφέρονταν σαν να ήταν «μαριονέτες».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
On Field 23.01.2024

Το νέο προφίλ και η αναβάθμιση

Ο Ολυμπιακός παίρνει παίκτες ενισχύοντας το ρόστερ του σε όλες τις γραμμές, γιατί είναι προφανές ότι ο Κάρλος Καρβαλιάλ θέλει να περάσει ένα νέο προφίλ στον τρόπο παιχνιδιού της ομάδας του.

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Ο πόλεμος στη φέτα, τι είπαν Σίσι – Κοπελούζος και τα ραντεβού του ΤΧΣ στη Ν. Υόρκη

Ο πόλεμος στη φέτα, τι είπαν Σίσι – Κοπελούζος και τα ραντεβού του ΤΧΣ στη Ν. Υόρκη

Eξι νέα προγράμματα για 47.000 ανέργους

Eξι νέα προγράμματα για 47.000 ανέργους

Famagusta: Ένα διαμάντι χωμένο στην άμμο

Famagusta: Ένα διαμάντι χωμένο στην άμμο

4.340 τόνοι σύμμικτα απορρίμματα απομακρύνθηκαν στο δήμο Θεσσαλονίκης

4.340 τόνοι σύμμικτα απορρίμματα απομακρύνθηκαν στο δήμο Θεσσαλονίκης

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Εγκέφαλος: Τι παθαίνει τον… Ιανουάριο;

Εγκέφαλος: Τι παθαίνει τον… Ιανουάριο;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Καταδικάστηκε ο άνδρας που υποδυόταν τον αστυνομικό και βίαζε ιερόδουλες

Θεσσαλονίκη: Καταδικάστηκε ο άνδρας που υποδυόταν τον αστυνομικό και βίαζε ιερόδουλες

Παιδί: Όταν η ώρα του φαγητού μετατρέπεται σε… πεδίο μάχης

Παιδί: Όταν η ώρα του φαγητού μετατρέπεται σε… πεδίο μάχης

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ο «εκλεκτός» της θρησκευτικής Δεξιάς

Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ο «εκλεκτός» της θρησκευτικής Δεξιάς

English edition 23.01.2024
7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits
English edition 23.01.2024

7+1 Changes in Employment and Benefits

The possibility of employment is extended to the sixth day of the week in businesses operating continuously, implementing a five-day work system with alternating shifts, with additional work compensated at a 40% increase.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.01.2024
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19.01.2024

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Η... πτώση του Πορτογάλου 23.01.2024

Special… Done: Η… αρχή του τέλους για τον Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο (vids)

Ο Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο απολύθηκε και από τη Ρόμα, είναι ελεύθερος, αλλά για πρώτη φορά δεν έχει ζήτηση. Το «όχι» στη Σαουδική Αραβία και μια καριέρα με πάνω από 25 τίτλους που έχει πάρει την... κατιούσα.

Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Γιώργος Πανταζόγλου
Κόσμος 23.01.2024

Πρώην όμηροι κατέθεσαν για τη «σεξουαλική κακοποίηση» που υπέστησαν στα χέρια της Χαμάς

Δύο όμηροι μίλησαν σε κοινοβουλευτική επιτροπή της Κνεσέτ που εξετάζει τις σεξουαλικές κακοποιήσεις, δηλώνοντας ότι τους συμπεριφέρονταν σαν να ήταν «μαριονέτες».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
On Field 23.01.2024

Το νέο προφίλ και η αναβάθμιση

Ο Ολυμπιακός παίρνει παίκτες ενισχύοντας το ρόστερ του σε όλες τις γραμμές, γιατί είναι προφανές ότι ο Κάρλος Καρβαλιάλ θέλει να περάσει ένα νέο προφίλ στον τρόπο παιχνιδιού της ομάδας του.

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος

