Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

A young Greek cadet merchant seaman, who was among the 19-member crew of the Greek-owned St. Nikolas tanker that was seized by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman, arrived in Athens on Friday evening.

The plane carrying the 20-year-old junior officer-cadet of the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel landed at the Athens International Airport (El. Venizelos) earlier on Friday. The Greek Ambassador to Tehran, Stylianos Gavril accompanied the seaman on his return flight.

His release and subsequent repatriation were secured after coordinated efforts by the Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, the Shipping Ministry and the Greek Embassy in Iran.

The junior officer cadet was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port. The other 18 crew members all Filipino nationals are still being held by Iranian authorities.

Source: tovima.com