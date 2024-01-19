Παρασκευή 19 Ιανουαρίου 2024
19.01.2024 | 21:49
Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από την επίθεση των Χούθι στο ελληνόκτητο πλοίο Zografia
19.01.2024 | 19:06
Παράταση της αποχής αποφάσισαν οι δικηγόροι
19.01.2024 | 16:18
Δυνατός σεισμός τώρα αισθητός στην Αττική
Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens
English edition 19 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 19:17

Greek Seaman Cadet on St. Nikolas Tanker Arrives in Athens

The junior officer was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Διεθνή

Spotlight

A young Greek cadet merchant seaman, who was among the 19-member crew of the Greek-owned St. Nikolas tanker that was seized by Iranian forces in the Gulf of Oman, arrived in Athens on Friday evening.

The plane carrying the 20-year-old junior officer-cadet of the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel landed at the Athens International Airport (El. Venizelos) earlier on Friday. The Greek Ambassador to Tehran, Stylianos Gavril accompanied the seaman on his return flight.

His release and subsequent repatriation were secured after coordinated efforts by the Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, the Shipping Ministry and the Greek Embassy in Iran.

The junior officer cadet was serving aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged St. Nikolas when it was boarded by Iranian military personnel and diverted to an Iranian port. The other 18 crew members all Filipino nationals are still being held by Iranian authorities.

Source: tovima.com

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Παρτίζαν
Μπάσκετ

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Παρτίζαν

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:15 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Παρτίζαν για την 22η αγωνιστική της Euroleague. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από το Novasports Prime.

Διεθνή

Ενέργεια

Ενέργεια: 4 συμφωνίες αναβαθμίζουν τον ρόλο της Ελλάδας – Αέριο ως την Ουκρανία

Ενέργεια: 4 συμφωνίες αναβαθμίζουν τον ρόλο της Ελλάδας – Αέριο ως την Ουκρανία

Μετά από αντιδράσεις 19.01.2024

Πρώτη επικοινωνία Μπάιντεν - Νετανιάχου από τις 23 Δεκεμβρίου - Τι συζήτησαν

Η επικοινωνία πραγματοποιήθηκε μία ημέρα αφότου ο πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ απέρριψε τη δημιουργία ενός παλαιστινιακού κράτους κάτι που προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις στις ΗΠΑ.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition

English edition 17.01.2024
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17.01.2024

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Μετά από αντιδράσεις 19.01.2024

Πρώτη επικοινωνία Μπάιντεν - Νετανιάχου από τις 23 Δεκεμβρίου - Τι συζήτησαν

Η επικοινωνία πραγματοποιήθηκε μία ημέρα αφότου ο πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ απέρριψε τη δημιουργία ενός παλαιστινιακού κράτους κάτι που προκάλεσε αντιδράσεις στις ΗΠΑ.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

