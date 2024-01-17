Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to travel to Davos, Switzerland, this afternoon, where he will participate in the World Economic Forum’s proceedings.

The primary focus of this year’s forum revolves around rebuilding trust, particularly crucial in a year marked by significant electoral contests, including the European elections scheduled for June and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections in the fall.

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also scheduled to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and partake in public discussions regarding Greece’s positioning in both Europe and the global arena. Discussions will encompass the objectives of the European Union’s energy transformation, as well as Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and security.

Throughout his stay in Davos, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to grant interviews to prominent international media outlets, including CNN and Bloomberg.

Source: tovima.com