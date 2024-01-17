Τετάρτη 17 Ιανουαρίου 2024
17.01.2024 | 20:54
Οι ΗΠΑ κατέταξαν ξανά στις «τρομοκρατικές οργανώσεις» τους Χούθι
17.01.2024 | 19:03
Καθηλώθηκε εξαιτίας μηχανικής βλάβης το Boeing 737 του Άντονι Μπλίνκεν
17.01.2024 | 17:53
Διέκοψαν την ηλεκτροδότηση σε 191 πλημμυροπαθείς αγρότες
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos
English edition 17 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 20:25

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the World Economic Forum in Davos

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Επιτόκια: Μειώνουν τις πιθανότητες για μείωση τους από τη Fed τον Μάρτιο οι traders ομολόγων

Επιτόκια: Μειώνουν τις πιθανότητες για μείωση τους από τη Fed τον Μάρτιο οι traders ομολόγων

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to travel to Davos, Switzerland, this afternoon, where he will participate in the World Economic Forum’s proceedings.

The primary focus of this year’s forum revolves around rebuilding trust, particularly crucial in a year marked by significant electoral contests, including the European elections scheduled for June and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections in the fall.

During Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with top executives from major technology and energy companies, who have expressed keen interest in potential investment opportunities in Greece.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is also scheduled to meet with Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and partake in public discussions regarding Greece’s positioning in both Europe and the global arena. Discussions will encompass the objectives of the European Union’s energy transformation, as well as Greece’s role as a pillar of stability and security.

Throughout his stay in Davos, Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to grant interviews to prominent international media outlets, including CNN and Bloomberg.

Source: tovima.com

LIVE: Άρης – ΑΕΚ
LIVE: Άρης – ΑΕΚ

Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Άρης – ΑΕΚ για την φάση των «16» του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος.

English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

