Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday convened to present the “Generative AI Greece 2030” study, focusing on the course of productive AI in the country in the coming decades.

Mitsotakis had previously called the study and application of AI as a national priority when he announced the establishment of a high-level advisory committee for artificial intelligence (AI).

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors. The goals of the study are to form a framework for strategic initiatives and to advise the state over relevant policies.

The study was presented by the special secretary for strategic foresight at the presidency of the government, Yannis Mastrogeorgiou, who headed a top academic and research delegation present at the meeting, which was also joined by a trio of top ministers.