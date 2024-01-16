Τρίτη 16 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
16.01.2024 | 19:20
Οι Χούθι ανέλαβαν την ευθύνη για το χτύπημα στο ελληνόκτητο πλοίο
Σημαντική είδηση
16.01.2024 | 16:47
Πέθανε ο Γιάννης Χριστόπουλος, πρώην στέλεχος του ΠΑΣΟΚ
Σημαντική είδηση
16.01.2024 | 15:45
Έκρηξη σε εργοστάσιο παραγωγής πυραυλικού καυσίμου – Ένας νεκρός, τέσσερις τραυματίες
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
ΓΑΜΟΣ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΩΝ
ΝΕΟΣ ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 19:02

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Γερμανία: Οι ευρωπαίοι αγρότες βγαίνουν ξανά στους δρόμους

Γερμανία: Οι ευρωπαίοι αγρότες βγαίνουν ξανά στους δρόμους

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday convened to present the “Generative AI Greece 2030” study, focusing on the course of productive AI in the country in the coming decades.

Mitsotakis had previously called the study and application of AI as a national priority when he announced the establishment of a high-level advisory committee for artificial intelligence (AI).

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors. The goals of the study are to form a framework for strategic initiatives and to advise the state over relevant policies.

The study was presented by the special secretary for strategic foresight at the presidency of the government, Yannis Mastrogeorgiou, who headed a top academic and research delegation present at the meeting, which was also joined by a trio of top ministers.

Headlines

Sports in

Μια βραδιά στο Μόντε Κάρλο με τον Μουρίνιο
On Field

Μια βραδιά στο Μόντε Κάρλο με τον Μουρίνιο

Η «μάχη» του Special One με τον Αντσελότι μπροστά στις κάμερες και μια απάντηση που έγραψε ιστορία

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Γερμανία: Οι ευρωπαίοι αγρότες βγαίνουν ξανά στους δρόμους

Γερμανία: Οι ευρωπαίοι αγρότες βγαίνουν ξανά στους δρόμους

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Επαναφορά στη ζώνη των 1.330 μονάδων έφερε η διόρθωση

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Επαναφορά στη ζώνη των 1.330 μονάδων έφερε η διόρθωση

inStream

Προσωπικό... μασάζ 16.01.2024

Απέτυχαν τα φροντιστήρια για τον γάμο ομοφύλων θα αρχίσουν τα ιδιαίτερα στη ΝΔ – Πρόταση από τους διαφωνούντες

Πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι ετοιμάζονται κινήσεις με σκοπό να συνασπιστούν βουλευτές της ΝΔ που διαφωνούν προκειμένου να καταθέσουν πρόταση επέκτασης του σύμφωνου συμβίωσης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Η κοπή της πίτας στην ΤτΕ και το μήνυμα Στουρνάρα, ο Εξάρχου με το καπέλο της Άκτωρ και το due diligence για το αεροδρόμιο της Καλαμάτας

Η κοπή της πίτας στην ΤτΕ και το μήνυμα Στουρνάρα, ο Εξάρχου με το καπέλο της Άκτωρ και το due diligence για το αεροδρόμιο της Καλαμάτας

«Δεν θα διστάσουμε να ξαναχτυπήσουμε»

«Δεν θα διστάσουμε να ξαναχτυπήσουμε»

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η εύθραυστη σχέση Κασσελάκη – Πολάκη και το «ηφαίστειο που θα εκραγεί»

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η εύθραυστη σχέση Κασσελάκη – Πολάκη και το «ηφαίστειο που θα εκραγεί»

Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης ο Δήμος Πύργου

Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης ο Δήμος Πύργου

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Τεστ: Αρκούν 10 δευτερόλεπτα για να δείτε αν θα φτάσετε τα 100

Τεστ: Αρκούν 10 δευτερόλεπτα για να δείτε αν θα φτάσετε τα 100

Ο καθημερινός Γολγοθάς 14χρονου για να πάει στο σχολείο

Ο καθημερινός Γολγοθάς 14χρονου για να πάει στο σχολείο

Παιδί: Τι μπορούν να μας «πουν» τα χρώματα που χρησιμοποιεί;

Παιδί: Τι μπορούν να μας «πουν» τα χρώματα που χρησιμοποιεί;

Άστεγος έμεινε για ώρες αβοήθητος στην άκρη του δρόμου - Τον έβλεπαν και δεν έκαναν τίποτα

Άστεγος έμεινε για ώρες αβοήθητος στην άκρη του δρόμου - Τον έβλεπαν και δεν έκαναν τίποτα

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Απέτυχαν τα φροντιστήρια για τον γάμο ομοφύλων θα αρχίσουν τα ιδιαίτερα στη ΝΔ – Πρόταση από τους διαφωνούντες
Προσωπικό... μασάζ 16.01.2024

Απέτυχαν τα φροντιστήρια για τον γάμο ομοφύλων θα αρχίσουν τα ιδιαίτερα στη ΝΔ – Πρόταση από τους διαφωνούντες

Πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι ετοιμάζονται κινήσεις με σκοπό να συνασπιστούν βουλευτές της ΝΔ που διαφωνούν προκειμένου να καταθέσουν πρόταση επέκτασης του σύμφωνου συμβίωσης

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 16 Ιανουαρίου 2024