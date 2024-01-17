Fraport Regional Airports Post Record Arrivals-Departures in 2023

Greek regional airports under Fraport Greece, a German-based operator, managing 14 Greek airports, posted record international arrivals and departures in 2023, according to the company’s report.

The data revealed international passenger traffic witnessed a 6.5% increase compared to 2022 and a substantial 14.14% rise compared to 2019.

In 2023, the 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece recorded 26,535,378 international arrivals compared to 24,920,400 in 2022 and 23,247,951 in 2019.

The data confirms the surge in growth of the Greek tourism sector for 2023, which is expected to close with record arrivals and revenues. Despite tough competition as stakeholders say, the outlook is positive for 2024. Turkey anticipates a growth of +11% for 2024, while Spain projects an increase of +15-18%.

The airports of Santorini and Mykonos were the only ones to experience a decrease (-9.9% and -5.9%, respectively) in passengers to and from international destinations, while all other airports reported a boost, with Kavala Airport leading in percentage terms (19.2%).

Rhodes Airport served the most passengers to and from international destinations, with international arrivals and departures reaching 5,291,888, marking a 2.8% increase despite the island being affected by significant wildfires in the heart of the summer. Thessaloniki Airport followed with 4,750,634 passengers (an increase of 18.8%), and Corfu Airport with 3,695,641 passengers (an increase of 8.6%).

In terms of overall passenger traffic (domestic and international), Thessaloniki led with 7,029,957 passengers (an 18.7% increase), followed by Rhodes with 6,142,813 passengers (a 4.9% increase).

Source: tovima.gr