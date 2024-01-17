Τετάρτη 17 Ιανουαρίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
16.01.2024 | 21:30
Το Ιράν εξαπέλυσε πυραυλικές επιθέσεις στο Πακιστάν
Σημαντική είδηση
16.01.2024 | 19:20
Οι Χούθι ανέλαβαν την ευθύνη για το χτύπημα στο ελληνόκτητο πλοίο
Σημαντική είδηση
16.01.2024 | 16:47
Πέθανε ο Γιάννης Χριστόπουλος, πρώην στέλεχος του ΠΑΣΟΚ
ΜΕΣΟΛΟΓΓΙ
ΓΑΜΟΣ ΟΜΟΦΥΛΩΝ
ΝΕΟΣ ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Fraport Regional Airports Post Record Arrivals-Departures in 2023
English edition 17 Ιανουαρίου 2024 | 00:50

Fraport Regional Airports Post Record Arrivals-Departures in 2023

In 2023, the 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece recorded 26,535,378 international arrivals compared to 24,920,400 in 2022 and 23,247,951 in 2019

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
A
A

Διεθνή

Αγορές: Τι θέλουν να γνωρίζουν οι επενδυτές στην ανατολή του 2024

Αγορές: Τι θέλουν να γνωρίζουν οι επενδυτές στην ανατολή του 2024

Spotlight

Greek regional airports under Fraport Greece, a German-based operator, managing 14 Greek airports, posted record international arrivals and departures in 2023, according to the company’s report.

The data revealed international passenger traffic witnessed a 6.5% increase compared to 2022 and a substantial 14.14% rise compared to 2019.

In 2023, the 14 airports managed by Fraport Greece recorded 26,535,378 international arrivals compared to 24,920,400 in 2022 and 23,247,951 in 2019.

The data confirms the surge in growth of the Greek tourism sector for 2023, which is expected to close with record arrivals and revenues. Despite tough competition as stakeholders say, the outlook is positive for 2024. Turkey anticipates a growth of +11% for 2024, while Spain projects an increase of +15-18%.

The airports of Santorini and Mykonos were the only ones to experience a decrease (-9.9% and -5.9%, respectively) in passengers to and from international destinations, while all other airports reported a boost, with Kavala Airport leading in percentage terms (19.2%).

Rhodes Airport served the most passengers to and from international destinations, with international arrivals and departures reaching 5,291,888, marking a 2.8% increase despite the island being affected by significant wildfires in the heart of the summer. Thessaloniki Airport followed with 4,750,634 passengers (an increase of 18.8%), and Corfu Airport with 3,695,641 passengers (an increase of 8.6%).

In terms of overall passenger traffic (domestic and international), Thessaloniki led with 7,029,957 passengers (an 18.7% increase), followed by Rhodes with 6,142,813 passengers (a 4.9% increase).

Source: tovima.gr

Headlines

Sports in

Ο στόχος του Καρβαλιάλ και ο… Καρβάλιο
On Field

Ο στόχος του Καρβαλιάλ και ο… Καρβάλιο

Τι ζητά ο προπονητής του Ολυμπιακού και γιατί ποντάρει πολλά στον συμπατριώτη του

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Αγορές: Τι θέλουν να γνωρίζουν οι επενδυτές στην ανατολή του 2024

Αγορές: Τι θέλουν να γνωρίζουν οι επενδυτές στην ανατολή του 2024

Διεθνή

Γερμανία: Η χώρα είναι πλούσια αλλά οι πολίτες της… φτωχοί και οργισμένοι [γραφήματα]

Γερμανία: Η χώρα είναι πλούσια αλλά οι πολίτες της… φτωχοί και οργισμένοι [γραφήματα]

inStream

Κατά βαλλιστικών πυραύλων 17.01.2024

Νέα πλήγματα στην Υεμένη από τις ΗΠΑ ως αντίποινα για την επίθεση στο ελληνόκτητο πλοίο

Με νέα πλήγματα εναντίον εγκαταστάσεων βαλλιστικών πυραύλων κατά πλοίων απάντησαν οι ΗΠΑ, σε αυτό που ονόμασαν «αντίποινα για την επίθεση σε ελληνόκτητο πλοίο».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Έντονη κινητικότητα 17.01.2024

Η Ουάσινγκτον αισιοδοξεί για σύναψη νέας συμφωνίας για την απελευθέρωση ομήρων στη Γάζα

Οι ΗΠΑ μετά τις συνομιλίες με το Κατάρ, δήλωσαν πως αισιοδοξούν για την επίτευξη μιας νέας συμφωνίας για την απελευθέρωση των ομήρων στην Γάζα, ανάμεσά τους άτομα με αμερικανικό διαβατήριο.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Media 17.01.2024

Στα«ΝΕΑ» της Τετάρτης: Οι νέες εισφορές

Για κύριες, επικουρικές συντάξεις και περίθαλψη • Αναλυτικά όλοι οι πίνακες για ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες, αυτοαπασχολουμένους και αγρότες

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Η κοπή της πίτας στην ΤτΕ και το μήνυμα Στουρνάρα, ο Εξάρχου με το καπέλο της Άκτωρ και το due diligence για το αεροδρόμιο της Καλαμάτας

Η κοπή της πίτας στην ΤτΕ και το μήνυμα Στουρνάρα, ο Εξάρχου με το καπέλο της Άκτωρ και το due diligence για το αεροδρόμιο της Καλαμάτας

«Δεν θα διστάσουμε να ξαναχτυπήσουμε»

«Δεν θα διστάσουμε να ξαναχτυπήσουμε»

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η εύθραυστη σχέση Κασσελάκη – Πολάκη και το «ηφαίστειο που θα εκραγεί»

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η εύθραυστη σχέση Κασσελάκη – Πολάκη και το «ηφαίστειο που θα εκραγεί»

Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης ο Δήμος Πύργου

Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης ο Δήμος Πύργου

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Smartphone τελευταίας τεχνολογίας σε τιμές που δεν θα πιστεύεις

Τεστ: Αρκούν 10 δευτερόλεπτα για να δείτε αν θα φτάσετε τα 100

Τεστ: Αρκούν 10 δευτερόλεπτα για να δείτε αν θα φτάσετε τα 100

Ο καθημερινός Γολγοθάς 14χρονου για να πάει στο σχολείο

Ο καθημερινός Γολγοθάς 14χρονου για να πάει στο σχολείο

Παιδί: Τι μπορούν να μας «πουν» τα χρώματα που χρησιμοποιεί;

Παιδί: Τι μπορούν να μας «πουν» τα χρώματα που χρησιμοποιεί;

Άστεγος έμεινε για ώρες αβοήθητος στην άκρη του δρόμου - Τον έβλεπαν και δεν έκαναν τίποτα

Άστεγος έμεινε για ώρες αβοήθητος στην άκρη του δρόμου - Τον έβλεπαν και δεν έκαναν τίποτα

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 17.01.2024
Commission: Raise Wages with Caution
English edition 17.01.2024

Commission: Raise Wages with Caution

However, the Commission warned about the need for balance, emphasizing that substantial wage hikes, without parallel productivity gains, could adversely impact competitiveness across Europe

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.01.2024
Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country
English edition 16.01.2024

Greek PM Convenes Top Meeting on Generative AI in the Country

The specific study was composed last autumn by the Athens-based Demokritos National Research Center and serves as the first strategic foresight for the use of generative AI in Greece, according to its authors

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 15.01.2024
Car Sales Surge in 2023
English edition 15.01.2024

Car Sales Surge in 2023

The 130,000-car threshold had not been reached since 2010, the year that saw Greece propelled into a punishing economic crisis and financial downturn.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 12.01.2024
Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages
English edition 12.01.2024

Greek Pharma Sector Faces Challenges Amid Drug Shortages

An aging population and economic constraints contribute to a strained Greek National Healthcare System (ESY), appearing insufficient in meeting the demands of the times

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 11.01.2024
Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market
English edition 11.01.2024

Greek Property Owners Boost Short-Term Rental Market

The trend is reinforced by the positive reviews given by visitors to accommodations, especially in areas like Polygono, the First Cemetery of Athens vicinity, Hellenorossi, and Zappeion

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.01.2024
The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes
English edition 10.01.2024

The Champions in Profits and Price Hikes

However, supermarkets and department stores saw a decline in EBITDA profits by 9.06% to a 613.3 million euros in 2022 compared to 674.5 million euros in 2021, as this sector had experienced unprecedented profits during the pandemic period of 2020-2021

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023
English edition 09.01.2024

Food Inflation Rocketed in Greece in Nov. 2023

Furthermore, the “household baskets” that the government invented to supposedly check market prices have not been effective in controlling revaluations.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 09.01.2024
Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024
English edition 09.01.2024

Poll: Greeks Pessimistic for 2024

New Democracy (ND) holds a commanding lead against its poltical rivals, according to a survey conducted by Alco pollsters on behalf of Greek TV station “Alpha”.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 06.01.2024
Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023
English edition 06.01.2024

Business Startups Outpaced Closures in Greece for 2023

According to the data from the General Commercial Registry (GEMI), in 2023, 57,272 new businesses were established, while 20,268 closed, indicating that last year’s startups were 14.7% more than the corresponding figure in 2022, and closures were 6.3% fewer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 04.01.2024
Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages
English edition 04.01.2024

Salaries in Greece Seen Raising up to 30% on Labor Shortages

The increases will be driven by labor market shortages especially in technology and high growth and investment sectors like tourism, communications, infrastructure and energy

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

ΗΠΑ: Νέα πλήγματα στην Υεμένη ως αντίποινα για την επίθεση στο ελληνόκτητο πλοίο
Κατά βαλλιστικών πυραύλων 17.01.2024

Νέα πλήγματα στην Υεμένη από τις ΗΠΑ ως αντίποινα για την επίθεση στο ελληνόκτητο πλοίο

Με νέα πλήγματα εναντίον εγκαταστάσεων βαλλιστικών πυραύλων κατά πλοίων απάντησαν οι ΗΠΑ, σε αυτό που ονόμασαν «αντίποινα για την επίθεση σε ελληνόκτητο πλοίο».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
ΗΠΑ: Η Ουάσινγκτον αισιοδοξεί για σύναψη νέας συμφωνίας για την απελευθέρωση ομήρων στη Γάζα
Έντονη κινητικότητα 17.01.2024

Η Ουάσινγκτον αισιοδοξεί για σύναψη νέας συμφωνίας για την απελευθέρωση ομήρων στη Γάζα

Οι ΗΠΑ μετά τις συνομιλίες με το Κατάρ, δήλωσαν πως αισιοδοξούν για την επίτευξη μιας νέας συμφωνίας για την απελευθέρωση των ομήρων στην Γάζα, ανάμεσά τους άτομα με αμερικανικό διαβατήριο.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 17 Ιανουαρίου 2024