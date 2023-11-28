Τρίτη 28 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.11.2023 | 01:27
Γιατί τα νεογέννητα αιγοπρόβατα πεθαίνουν το ένα μετά το άλλο στην Κρήτη;
Σημαντική είδηση:
28.11.2023 | 01:33
Νέα ταξίδι Μπλίνκεν στη Μέση Ανατολή
Σημαντική είδηση:
27.11.2023 | 23:34
Ψηλά στο BBC η ακύρωση της συνάντησης Σούνακ - Μητσοτάκη
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΝΑΥΑΓΙΟ ΛΕΣΒΟΣ
Greek PM Mitsotakis Expresses Displeasure Over Cancelation of Meeting with British Counterpart Rishi Sunak
English edition 28 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 01:46

Greek PM Mitsotakis Expresses Displeasure Over Cancelation of Meeting with British Counterpart Rishi Sunak

The Greek PM is in London on a 3-day working visit

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Πολιτική

Μητσοτάκης: Ενόχληση για την ακύρωση της συνάντησης με Σούνακ

Μητσοτάκης: Ενόχληση για την ακύρωση της συνάντησης με Σούνακ

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his frustration on Monday evening following the sudden cancellation of his scheduled meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak which was scheduled to take place tomorrow.

“I express my annoyance at the fact that the British Prime Minister canceled our scheduled meeting a few hours before it took place,” the Prime Minister underlined in a statement.

“Greece and Britain are united by traditional bonds of friendship, and the framework of our bilateral relations is extremely broad,” he added.

Mitsotakis continued by saying: “Anyone who believes in the correctness of their positions is not afraid of exchanging views.” “Greece’s positions on the issue of the Parthenon Marbles are known. I hoped to have the opportunity to discuss them with my British counterpart, along with the major challenges of international affairs: Gaza, Ukraine, the Climate crisis, migration.”

“Anyone who believes in the correctness and justice of their positions is never afraid of debate,” the Greek PM concluded in his statement.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told BBC in an interview, Sunday that “keeping the Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum is artistic vandalism akin to cutting the Mona Lisa in half”.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Warzone: Η Γάζα φλέγεται

Live: Παρατείνεται η εκεχειρία για δύο ημέρες – Προχωρά η ανταλλαγή ομήρων και κρατουμένων
Κόσμος

Συμφωνήθηκε η παράταση της εκεχειρίας – Απελπιστική παραμένει η κατάσταση στη Γάζα

Δείτε live στο in - Παράταση της εκεχειρίας – «Ο πόλεμος θα συνεχιστεί» απειλεί ο Νετανιάχου

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Πολιτική

Μητσοτάκης: Ενόχληση για την ακύρωση της συνάντησης με Σούνακ

Μητσοτάκης: Ενόχληση για την ακύρωση της συνάντησης με Σούνακ

Διεθνή

Γερμανία: Σε δοκιμασία απο τη δική της συνταγή για τη λιτότητα

Γερμανία: Σε δοκιμασία απο τη δική της συνταγή για τη λιτότητα

inStream

Γιαχία Σινουάρ 28.11.2023

Ομήρους φέρεται να επισκέφθηκε ο ηγέτης της Χαμάς στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

Γυναίκα που ελευθερώθηκε από τη Χαμάς ανέφερε ότι ο Γιαχία Σινουάρ επισκέφθηκε τις πρώτες ημέρες ομάδα ομήρων σε υπόγεια σήραγγα και τους καθησύχασε λέγοντάς τους ότι είναι «απόλυτα ασφαλείς».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ο 6ος θάνατος 28.11.2023

Ρώτησε τον δεσμοφύλακα αν κηρύχθηκε ανακωχή και τον σκότωσαν στο ξύλο αποκάλυψε πρώην κρατούμενος

Παλαιστίνιος κρατούμενος που απελευθερώθηκε δήλωσε πως συγκρατούμενός του δολοφονήθηκε από τους δεσμοφύλακες επειδή ρώτησε αν κηρύχθηκε ανακωχή. Ο κρατούμενος είναι επιβεβαιωμένα νεκρός.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ισραήλ 28.11.2023

Αποφυλακίστηκαν οι 33 παλαιστίνιοι κρατούμενοι

Οι 33 παλαιστίνιοι κρατούμενοι αποφυλακίστηκαν από το Ισραήλ μετά την ελευθέρωση 11 ισραηλινών ομήρων από τη Χαμάς, με βάση τη συμφωνία των δύο πλευρών, η οποία παρατάθηκε ως μεθαύριο Πέμπτη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Η επενδυτική εξόρμηση Μητσοτάκη, το αίτημα για EastMed και η μονάδα της ΔΕΗ στη Σαντορίνη

Η επενδυτική εξόρμηση Μητσοτάκη, το αίτημα για EastMed και η μονάδα της ΔΕΗ στη Σαντορίνη

Ακίνητα: Ερχεται νέο κύμα μεταβιβάσεων το 2024

Ακίνητα: Ερχεται νέο κύμα μεταβιβάσεων το 2024

Περιμένοντας τον Ερντογάν

Περιμένοντας τον Ερντογάν

Υποχρεωτική αργία 15 ημερών σε δήμαρχο της Αττικής

Υποχρεωτική αργία 15 ημερών σε δήμαρχο της Αττικής

Κορυφαία smartphone σε προσφορά για να βρεις αυτό που σου ταιριάζει

Κορυφαία smartphone σε προσφορά για να βρεις αυτό που σου ταιριάζει

Ευτυχία: Πώς θα τη βρείτε χωρίς να βγείτε από το σπίτι

Ευτυχία: Πώς θα τη βρείτε χωρίς να βγείτε από το σπίτι

Αλέξης Χαρίτσης: «Δεν είναι προσωπικό το πρόβλημα με τον Στέφανο Κασσελάκη, αλλά βαθιά πολιτικό»

Αλέξης Χαρίτσης: «Δεν είναι προσωπικό το πρόβλημα με τον Στέφανο Κασσελάκη, αλλά βαθιά πολιτικό»

Καταπολεμήστε το στρες παίζοντας με το παιδί

Καταπολεμήστε το στρες παίζοντας με το παιδί

Συνελήφθη ιερέας για ασέλγεια σε ανήλικο σε νησί του Αργοσαρωνικού

Συνελήφθη ιερέας για ασέλγεια σε ανήλικο σε νησί του Αργοσαρωνικού

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Warzone: Η Γάζα φλέγεται

  • ΗΠΑ: Νέα επίσκεψη Μπλίνκεν σε Ισραήλ, Δυτική Οχθη και Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα
    Παλαιστινιακό 28.11.2023

    Νέο ταξίδι Μπλίνκεν στη Μέση Ανατολή

    Ο Αντονι Μπλίνκεν ταξιδεύει και πάλι στη Μέση Ανατολή όπου θα επισκεφθεί το Ισραήλ, τη Δυτική Οχθη και τα Ηνωμένα Αραβικά Εμιράτα προκειμένου να συζητήσει τις εξελίξεις για το Παλαιστινιακό.

    Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 21.11.2023
Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers
English edition 21.11.2023

Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers

Almost 50% more pneumonia from resistant Klebsiella in Europe – staph and e-coli infections are decreasing in Europe and increasing in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.11.2023
Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece
English edition 16.11.2023

Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece

A Greek “Silicon Valley”, which has set the goal of attracting big tech companies to the capital of Epirus, with the University of Ioannina as a reference point.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Γιαχία Σινουάρ: Ο ηγέτης της Χαμάς στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας φέρεται να επισκέφθηκε ομήρους
Γιαχία Σινουάρ 28.11.2023

Ομήρους φέρεται να επισκέφθηκε ο ηγέτης της Χαμάς στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας

Γυναίκα που ελευθερώθηκε από τη Χαμάς ανέφερε ότι ο Γιαχία Σινουάρ επισκέφθηκε τις πρώτες ημέρες ομάδα ομήρων σε υπόγεια σήραγγα και τους καθησύχασε λέγοντάς τους ότι είναι «απόλυτα ασφαλείς».

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Παλαιστίνη: «Ρώτησε τον δεσμοφύλακα αν κηρύχθηκε ανακωχή και τον σκότωσαν στο ξύλο»
Ο 6ος θάνατος 28.11.2023

Ρώτησε τον δεσμοφύλακα αν κηρύχθηκε ανακωχή και τον σκότωσαν στο ξύλο αποκάλυψε πρώην κρατούμενος

Παλαιστίνιος κρατούμενος που απελευθερώθηκε δήλωσε πως συγκρατούμενός του δολοφονήθηκε από τους δεσμοφύλακες επειδή ρώτησε αν κηρύχθηκε ανακωχή. Ο κρατούμενος είναι επιβεβαιωμένα νεκρός.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ισραήλ: Ανακοίνωσε την αποφυλάκιση των 33 παλαιστίνιων κρατουμένων
Ισραήλ 28.11.2023

Αποφυλακίστηκαν οι 33 παλαιστίνιοι κρατούμενοι

Οι 33 παλαιστίνιοι κρατούμενοι αποφυλακίστηκαν από το Ισραήλ μετά την ελευθέρωση 11 ισραηλινών ομήρων από τη Χαμάς, με βάση τη συμφωνία των δύο πλευρών, η οποία παρατάθηκε ως μεθαύριο Πέμπτη.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ισραήλ: Σκληρά μέτρα κατά των λιποτακτών από την 1η Δεκεμβρίου λαμβάνει ο ισραηλινός στρατός
Σε στρατιωτική φυλακή 28.11.2023

Σκληρά μέτρα κατά των λιποτακτών από την 1η Δεκεμβρίου λαμβάνει ο ισραηλινός στρατός

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός αναμένεται να λάβει μέτρα κατά των περίπου 2.000 στρατεύσιμων λιποτακτών από την 1η Δεκεμβρίου. Πολλοί δεν παρουσιάστηκαν εξ' αρχής, όμως άλλοι έφυγαν από τη φρίκη του πολέμου.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τρίτη 28 Νοεμβρίου 2023