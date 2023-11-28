Greek PM Mitsotakis Expresses Displeasure Over Cancelation of Meeting with British Counterpart Rishi Sunak

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his frustration on Monday evening following the sudden cancellation of his scheduled meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak which was scheduled to take place tomorrow.

“I express my annoyance at the fact that the British Prime Minister canceled our scheduled meeting a few hours before it took place,” the Prime Minister underlined in a statement.

“Greece and Britain are united by traditional bonds of friendship, and the framework of our bilateral relations is extremely broad,” he added.

Mitsotakis continued by saying: “Anyone who believes in the correctness of their positions is not afraid of exchanging views.” “Greece’s positions on the issue of the Parthenon Marbles are known. I hoped to have the opportunity to discuss them with my British counterpart, along with the major challenges of international affairs: Gaza, Ukraine, the Climate crisis, migration.”

“Anyone who believes in the correctness and justice of their positions is never afraid of debate,” the Greek PM concluded in his statement.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, told BBC in an interview, Sunday that “keeping the Parthenon Marbles at the British Museum is artistic vandalism akin to cutting the Mona Lisa in half”.

