Τετάρτη 22 Νοεμβρίου 2023
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Συμβαίνει τώρα:
22.11.2023 | 14:54
Εκτροχιάστηκε συρμός του Προαστιακού
Σημαντική είδηση:
22.11.2023 | 06:47
«Κατεβάζουν σημαία» τα ταξί για 24 ώρες
ΙΣΡΑΗΛ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Greek opposition chief: I’m not leaving “decent folk” to the Right – Stereotypes will be broken
English edition 22 Νοεμβρίου 2023 | 15:28

Greek opposition chief: I’m not leaving “decent folk” to the Right – Stereotypes will be broken

The real ruffians are the ones who rule us and dissolve society, said the SYRIZA president

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Aegean: Πάνω από το 60% των μετόχων θα ψηφίσουν την πρόταση Βασιλάκη για τα warrants

Aegean: Πάνω από το 60% των μετόχων θα ψηφίσουν την πρόταση Βασιλάκη για τα warrants

Spotlight

“Obviously my own words pass through a sieve, while for my political opponents there is absolute media support or tolerance. All’s well,” said the president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, today Wednesday in his post on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

“I have spoken from the first moment about the new Greece and the Greek Dream that I envisage,” added Mr. Kasselakis. “But no. I will not leave the ‘decent folk’ [meaning middle class silent majority, used often in a derogatory fashion by the Left] to the Right, while the real ruffians are the ones who rule us and dissolve society. At a time when the Left is first of all the people of labor and humanity. The Left of ethics and responsibility”.

“The stereotypes built by so many years of propaganda will be broken,” he then noteds.

The president of SYRIZA says that he is keeping something good from the past in order to move forward, and this is empathy, a solidarity that at some point, in the 80s and 90s, which Greek society had conquered to a certain extent.

“When ‘Pavlos’ would not be killed over football’. Back then when supposedly housewives wouldn’t murder Zack. When classmates of a 13-year-old student wouldn’t film her beating,” he emphasizes.

“At some point in this country,” he adds, “we reached a degree of solidarity that was a good basis for the future.” Then came the crisis, continues Mr. Kasselakis, the dissolution of the social fabric, the rise of every form of Far Right, the hatred towards immigrants, the governance by a gang that monitors, wiretaps and does business.

“For me, that starting point is what I want, in order to build tomorrow: A state of justice, equality, institutions that work, and social protection for everyone,” he concludes.

Headlines

Sports in

Γιατί ο Μίλτος Τεντόγλου δεν θα είναι ο πρώτος Λαμπαδηδρόμος για τους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες «Παρίσι 2024»
On Field

Γιατί ο Μίλτος Τεντόγλου δεν θα είναι ο πρώτος Λαμπαδηδρόμος για τους Ολυμπιακούς Αγώνες «Παρίσι 2024»

Η Eλληνική Ολυμπιακή Επιτροπή βολιδοσκόπησε τον Μίλτο Τεντόγλου, αλλά απάντησε αρνητικά, καθώς το 2024 για τον ίδιο είναι μία ξεχωριστή χρονιά.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

Aegean: Πάνω από το 60% των μετόχων θα ψηφίσουν την πρόταση Βασιλάκη για τα warrants

Aegean: Πάνω από το 60% των μετόχων θα ψηφίσουν την πρόταση Βασιλάκη για τα warrants

Επιχειρήσεις

Σκλαβενίτης: Τι θα παράγει στο πρώην εργοστάσιο της Πίτσος

Σκλαβενίτης: Τι θα παράγει στο πρώην εργοστάσιο της Πίτσος

inStream

Κάλεσμα σε γενοκτονία 22.11.2023

Αποδείξεις πως η Facebook και Instagram επιτρέπουν διαφημίσεις μίσους εναντίον Παλαιστινίων

Το μίσος αποδεικνύεται επικερδές για την Meta, μητρική εταιρεία των Facebook και Instagram. Έρευνα απέδειξε πως δεν «πέφτουν» διαφημίσεις οι οποίες καλούν για γενοκτονία εναντίον των Παλαιστινίων.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις

Must Read

Ποιοι θα πληρώσουν τους προμηθευτές των νοσοκομείων, τι αλλάζει η ΔΕΗ στο καταστατικό της, το placement του ΔΑΑ και η διεθνής ματιά της ElvalHalcor

Ποιοι θα πληρώσουν τους προμηθευτές των νοσοκομείων, τι αλλάζει η ΔΕΗ στο καταστατικό της, το placement του ΔΑΑ και η διεθνής ματιά της ElvalHalcor

Ενας (αρχειακός) θησαυρός για το φαινόμενο Ντίλαν

Ενας (αρχειακός) θησαυρός για το φαινόμενο Ντίλαν

Turkcel παρεμβολές… γιοκ

Turkcel παρεμβολές… γιοκ

Μάχη επιβίωσης της τοπικής επιχειρηματικότητας στο Πήλιο

Μάχη επιβίωσης της τοπικής επιχειρηματικότητας στο Πήλιο

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Τα καλύτερα desktop για τη δουλειά και όχι μόνο

Καρδιά: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος «σιωπηλής αθηροσκλήρωσης» για τους νεότερους

Καρδιά: Αυξημένος ο κίνδυνος «σιωπηλής αθηροσκλήρωσης» για τους νεότερους

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 21.11.2023
Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers
English edition 21.11.2023

Greeks are champion antibiotics consumers

Almost 50% more pneumonia from resistant Klebsiella in Europe – staph and e-coli infections are decreasing in Europe and increasing in Greece

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 16.11.2023
Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece
English edition 16.11.2023

Ioannina: The silicon valley of Greece

A Greek “Silicon Valley”, which has set the goal of attracting big tech companies to the capital of Epirus, with the University of Ioannina as a reference point.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Meta: Έρευνα αποδεικνύει πως Facebook και Instagram επιτρέπουν διαφημίσεις μίσους εναντίον Παλαιστινίων
Κάλεσμα σε γενοκτονία 22.11.2023

Αποδείξεις πως η Facebook και Instagram επιτρέπουν διαφημίσεις μίσους εναντίον Παλαιστινίων

Το μίσος αποδεικνύεται επικερδές για την Meta, μητρική εταιρεία των Facebook και Instagram. Έρευνα απέδειξε πως δεν «πέφτουν» διαφημίσεις οι οποίες καλούν για γενοκτονία εναντίον των Παλαιστινίων.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Τετάρτη 22 Νοεμβρίου 2023