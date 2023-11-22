Greek opposition chief: I’m not leaving “decent folk” to the Right – Stereotypes will be broken

“Obviously my own words pass through a sieve, while for my political opponents there is absolute media support or tolerance. All’s well,” said the president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, today Wednesday in his post on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

“I have spoken from the first moment about the new Greece and the Greek Dream that I envisage,” added Mr. Kasselakis. “But no. I will not leave the ‘decent folk’ [meaning middle class silent majority, used often in a derogatory fashion by the Left] to the Right, while the real ruffians are the ones who rule us and dissolve society. At a time when the Left is first of all the people of labor and humanity. The Left of ethics and responsibility”.

“The stereotypes built by so many years of propaganda will be broken,” he then noteds.

The president of SYRIZA says that he is keeping something good from the past in order to move forward, and this is empathy, a solidarity that at some point, in the 80s and 90s, which Greek society had conquered to a certain extent.

“When ‘Pavlos’ would not be killed over football’. Back then when supposedly housewives wouldn’t murder Zack. When classmates of a 13-year-old student wouldn’t film her beating,” he emphasizes.

“At some point in this country,” he adds, “we reached a degree of solidarity that was a good basis for the future.” Then came the crisis, continues Mr. Kasselakis, the dissolution of the social fabric, the rise of every form of Far Right, the hatred towards immigrants, the governance by a gang that monitors, wiretaps and does business.

“For me, that starting point is what I want, in order to build tomorrow: A state of justice, equality, institutions that work, and social protection for everyone,” he concludes.