Digital nomads: Greece ranks 32nd among popular destinations

A more pivotal position on the world map of the countries chosen by digital nomads to work remotely is gradually being conquered by Greece and the Greek capital.

As reported by labor authority-SEPE, among 108 countries that examine the Global Remote Work Index 2023 of the NordLayer company, Γρεεψε is ranked 32nd, while according to another assessment by Nomads List, it is in 29th place worldwide.

On the one hand, Greece is climbing among the countries of the world, which attract digital nomads from around the world, on the other hand, in some areas, such as cyber security – a factor that is particularly important for the community of digital nomads – Greece does not just rise in the ranking, but is placed in the first places worldwide.

In fact, the data of the Global Remote Work Index 2023 shows that the digital nomads of the planet consider Greece to be the 6th best country in the world in terms of cyber security, an area that digital nomads consider very thoroughly when choosing the ideal destination, to live and work.

Denmark at the top

Europe scores highly in the Global Remote Work Index 2023 global list of most popular destinations, occupying 14 of the top 15 places in the ranking. Denmark takes the global lead as the world’s most attractive destination for remote workers, followed by a number of European countries: the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Portugal, Estonia, Lithuania, Ireland, Slovakia, Finland, Belgium and Iceland.

It still has a way to go

While Greece ranks very high in the Global Remote Work Index 2023 in terms of digital security, it remains in lower positions in the other three criteria, which are examined by the company NordLayer, which compiled the index in question, as well as the digital nomads themselves . For example, Greece is ranked 35th in the “social security” criterion, 42nd among 108 countries in the “economic security” field, while it ranks 46th in “digital and physical infrastructure”.

In practice, Greece achieves better performance than countries such as Slovenia, New Zealand, Cyprus, Hungary, Serbia, Romania or China, which occupy lower positions than Greece in the ranking of the most attractive destinations for digital nomads. In contrast, Greece has a worse performance than Japan, Singapore, Switzerland and Malta, which occupy the immediately higher – than Greece – positions in the ranking for 2023.