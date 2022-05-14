The Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry said it is “profoundly saddened by the passing of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan” on Twitter on Friday.

“During his tenure, Greece-UAE relations have expanded exponentially. We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to his family, the people and government of our close friend and strategic partner the United Arab Emirates,” it added.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was 73, became the leader of the richest emirate, Abu Dhabi, in 2004.