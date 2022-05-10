German charter carrier Condor has returned to the Greek market, beginning last month, after an absence of more than 25 years, another hopeful sign that the 2022 holiday season will attempt to make up for two successive pandemic-battered years.

The carrier announced an initial six weekly flights connecting Athens with Dusseldorf and Leipzig.

The development was prominently touted on Tuesday during a meeting in Athens between relevant Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Condor Airlines commercial director for continental Europe, Paul Schwaiger.

During the height of the summer season, Condor will fly to Greece from eight airports in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and to a total of 17 destinations in Greece.

With the minister at his side, Schwaiger praised what he called the methodical steps by Athens to promote Greece’s tourism product, and especially to what he referred to as an upgraded image of the greater Athens area and the attraction of investment in the sector.