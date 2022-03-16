The further enhancement of the contribution of Greek shipping to the social welfare of Greece was discussed at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mr. Domna Michailidou, and Ms. Melina Travlou, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners (UGS) and SYN-ENOSIS.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister was briefed in detail by Ms. Melina Travlou, on the important work of SYN-ENOSIS and the charitable actions of the shipping community and in particular the strengthening of numerous institutions and social organizations and a large number of vulnerable families on the islands of of Greece. It is worth noting that, during the last decade, USG and SYN-ENOSIS, with their multi-level social work, have actively supported 235 social welfare bodies, financing initiatives and actions worth more than 30,000,000 euros.

The Deputy Minister, for her part, presented to the President of the UGS and SYN-ENOSIS, proposals for the support of patients living in public institutions, actions to strengthen deinstitutionalization that is underway at the central level as well as subsidized programs available to the Ministry to help vulnerable social groups.

Finally, Ms. Michailidou discussed with Ms. Travlou about the initiative of the Ministry for the systematization of the recording and prioritization of the needs of the providers and their coordinated financing from the public sector and private initiatives with the sole aim of practical and substantial implementation. most vulnerable.