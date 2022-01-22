The National Public Health Organisation has recorded 73 COVID-19 deaths and 18,333 newly confirmed infections (45 detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

With the deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, 22,549 people have died of COVID-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic, and 95 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older.

The total number of infections in Greece is 1.78mn (50 percent men, a daily rise of one percent).

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 406 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,749 infections have been traced to a previously confirmed infection.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 668 intubated COVID patients with a median age of 66-years-old (59.6 percent men), and 80.4 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 19 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,972 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 544 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily rise of 16.5 percent), while for the last seven days the average daily number of admissions is 511 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.