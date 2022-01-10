Greek exports set a new record as in the eleven months of 2021 they amounted to 36.3 billion euros, a performance that has never been recorded before. 2021 is expected to close with exports exceeding 38 billion euros, according to estimates by the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE), proving the key role they play in the recovery of the Greek economy.

In the period January-November 2021, exports amounted to 36.31 billion euros compared to 27.76 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2020 and 30.96 billion euros in the same period of 2019.

Equally important was the increase in imports in the period under review, which resulted in a widening trade deficit, an element that must be taken seriously into account in shaping the extroversion strategy in the coming years. Specifically, imports of goods increased by 13.52 billion euros, or 30.5%, and amounted to 57.95 billion euros, while the trade deficit increased by 4.98 billion euros, ie 29.9% and amounted to to 21.64 billion euros.

The upward trend of Greek exports as a whole was shaped by the very positive trend of all sectors, both in relation to 2020 and 2019.

Analytically, the exports of industrial (1,209.6 million euros, ie 27.0%), food (522.1 million, ie 10.8%), chemicals (627.1 million euros) (13.7%), machinery and vehicles (EUR 598.1 million, ie 20.7%), various industries (EUR 464.6 million, ie 21.0%), raw materials (560, EUR 5 million (ie 50.2%), beverages and tobacco (EUR 114.5 million, ie 15.5%), fats and oils (EUR 163.8 million, ie 32.5%), and unclassified products (EUR 72.5 million, ie 17.7%) recorded an upward trend.

In terms of export destinations, EU countries (27) absorbed most of these exports, namely 54.0%, while Third Countries absorbed 46.0%. In the corresponding period of 2020, the percentages were 57.7% for the EU and 42.3% for Third Countries.