The National Public Health Organisation has announced 81 COVID-19 deaths (95.4 percent had an underlying medical condition and/or were age 70 or older) and 5,899 newly confirmed infections (seven detected at points of entry into the country) in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic is 18,901.

The total number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic is 984,301 (a 0.6 percent increase in the last 24 hours, 50.5 percent men).

Of the cases confirmed over the last seven days, 96 are believed to be linked to travel abroad and 2,536 have been traced to a previously confirmed case.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide is.1.07

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 709 intubated COVID-19 patients (60 percent men) with a median age of 64-years old, and 80 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81.24 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 18.76 percent are fully vaccinated.

From the start of the pandemic, 3,579 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospital ICUs.

There were 449 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (a daily increase of 10.86 percent), and the seven-day average of daily admissions is 427.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 38-years-old, and the median age of those who died is 78-years-old.