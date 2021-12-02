Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to receive a visiting delegation of Amazon Web Services executives Friday morning at his Maximos Mansion office, the latest high-profile opportunity by the pro-business government to showcase a major multinational’s presence in post-bailout Greece.

A coterie of top ministers, deputy ministers and prime ministerial advisers will also be on hand, demonstrating the significance ascribed by the Greek government for the country’s selection as one of 21 states around the world where the multinational will open 30 new “local zones” in 2022.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is billed as the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering more than 200 fully featured services from data centers around the world, according to the company’s official site.

Greece is the country in southeast Europe selected to host a new local zone.