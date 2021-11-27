The COVID-19 pandemic in Europe is again taking on dramatic dimensions.

Austria and Slovakia have instituted a total lockdown. Germany is preparing measures to drastically reduce contacts between citizens. Restrictions are being imposed even by countries with high vaccination rates, such as Portugal.

Yesterday, the first infections with the new variant of the virus that was identified in Africa at the beginning of the week were detected in Europe. It appears to be more resistant to vaccines and is forcing the Europe to again close its borders.

The bad thing is that in addition to nations, tribes, gender, and race, the virus recognises no geographical borders. Even worse, it is beginning not to recognise even vaccines.

There can be no doubt that vaccinated people, especially those who have gotten a booster shot, are much more protected than the unvaccinated from hospitalisation and death. That is why the vaccine remains the strongest and indeed the only weapon for stemming the spread of the pandemic.

However, none of us is safe, and we should not be behave as if we were.

By all indications, the virus this coming winter will be predominant in our lives.

With that in mind, there are two things to which our country must pay attention.

The first is that the insistence that a new lockdown will not be imposed and that compulsory vaccination will be not be extended to more groups sends the wrong message.

As unfair as it may be for vaccinated citizens, new restrictions on everyone may become necessary.

The second is that partisan skirmishes on this issue must stop. If the opposition has substantial proposals, it must table them and they must be examined by the government.

Otherwise, the first thing that must be done is to heed the recommendations of scientists, as they are the ones who know best.