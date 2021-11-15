A European Commission plan is in the works to require a third jab for the issuance of the EU vaccination certificate, Greek MEGA television quoted sources as saying.

In practical terms, that means that in order to travel between destinations within the EU one must have received three doses of a two-dose vaccine.

The MEGA report indicated that the Commission may be ready to table the relevant decision within the week so that implementation may proceed.

The European Parliament is scheduled to discuss the European Digital COVID-19 Certificate on 18 November.

The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice, and Home Affairs is discussing with the Commission the implementation of the COVID-19 certificate in EU member-states, as well as recent changes in countries such as Austria and France regarding how long the certificate remains valid, and the repercussions of those changes on freedom of movement.

The EU regulation on the digital COVID certificate came into effect on 1 July, 2021. EU citizens and residents can receive and verify their digital certificates throughout the EU, on a special platform in each member-state.