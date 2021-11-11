Within 2022, a tourism campaign of 2 million euros will be carried out for Northern Evia, said today, Thursday, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias.

In particular, the inclusion of the destinations of Central Greece in the EOT campaign was announced by the Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias during the meeting he had with the governor of Central Greece Fanis Spanos.

The Minister of Tourism characterized the Region of Central Greece as of incomparable beauty, emphasizing that its destinations should be “illuminated” and made visitable throughout the year.

For Northern Evia

In this context, he also announced the tourism campaign for Northern Evia, amounting to 2 million euros, which will take place in 2022.

“A campaign to change the image of Northern Evia and support the residents and all professionals in the area, as revenues from tourism do not only concern the hotel industry, but also small, family businesses, restaurants and shops,” he said. Mr. Kikilias, who announced that he would soon visit the area with Mr. Fraggakis.

Rising tourism force

On his part, Mr. Spanos thanked the Minister of Tourism and stressed that Central Greece is a rising tourist force, with cultural landmarks (Delphi, Thermopylae), ski resorts (Parnassos) and many alternative destinations. “Our goal, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Tourism and EOT, is to strengthen our dynamics and to become a Region known for its many and good destinations”, he stressed.

The meeting was also attended by the General Secretary of EOT Dimitris Fraggakis and the Mandated Regional Advisor for Tourism, Sports and Volunteering Elias Bourmas. In fact, Mr. Fraggakis informed for his part that EOT has approved the free participation of the Region of Central Greece in all exhibitions of 2022, as it had done in 2021, and pointed out that the Organization is ready, under the guidance of the ministry Tourism, to implement the proposals will be submitted by the Region in collaboration with Marketing Greece.