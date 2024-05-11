Σάββατο 11 Μαϊου 2024
11.05.2024 | 15:58
Φωτιά σε φορτηγό στην Κορίνθου Πατρών – Διακόπηκε η κυκλοφορία
11.05.2024 | 15:54
Εντοπίστηκαν μετανάστες σε βραχώδες σημείο της Τήλου - Διασώθηκαν 24, ένας νεκρός
11.05.2024 | 15:07
Πέθανε ο συνθέτης Σπύρος Βλασσόπουλος
Draft Bill Eyes Detection of Uninsured, Poorly-Maintained Vehicles in Greece
English edition 11 Μαΐου 2024 | 16:10

Draft Bill Eyes Detection of Uninsured, Poorly-Maintained Vehicles in Greece

According to reports, at least half a million vehicles in Greece are uninsured, while the number of those without inspections is unknown

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Greece’s finance ministry is expected to submit, possibly in the next few days, a draft bill envisioning the automatic detection of vehicles in the country that are not insured or have passed inspection.

The draft bill, which will first be unveiled for public deliberation, also foresees stiffer fines for vehicle owners who do have not paid road fees before an end-of-the-year deadline.

The new online cross-checking system aims to reduce the scourge of uninsured vehicles in the country, as well as ones that have not been inspected by authorized auto centers for road and passengers’ safety, as well as emissions. The draft bill also adapts the EU’s motor insurance directive (MID).

According to reports, at least half a million vehicles in Greece are uninsured, while the number of those without inspections is unknown.

The only current method of detecting such vehicles and their owners at present is police roadblocks.

Source: tovima.com

Ολυμπιακός – Εθνικός 11-13: Τα κορίτσια του Εθνικού έκαναν την έκπληξη και πήραν το Κύπελλο
Άλλα Αθλήματα

Ολυμπιακός – Εθνικός 11-13: Τα κορίτσια του Εθνικού έκαναν την έκπληξη και πήραν το Κύπελλο

Ο Εθνικός έκανε την έκπληξη και κατέκτησε το Κύπελλο Ελλάδας, επικρατώντας στην διαδικασία των πέναλτι του Ολυμπιακού (13-11)

ΑΠΕ: Αποτέλεσαν το 30% της ενέργειας που παρήχθη παγκοσμίως το 2023

ΑΠΕ: Αποτέλεσαν το 30% της ενέργειας που παρήχθη παγκοσμίως το 2023

Μπάσκετ 11.05.2024

Σοκ με Ντεκ στη Ρεάλ

Ο Γκάμπριελ Ντεκ τραυματίστηκε στο ματς με τη Βαλένθια και από ότι φαίνεται δεν θα παίξει κόντρα στον Ολυμπιακό αφού θα μείνει εκτός για το υπόλοιπο της σεζόν.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Collector's item 11.05.2024

H Μαίρη Κατράντζου σχεδίασε το φουλάρι για τα 150 χρόνια του ξενοδοχείου «Μεγάλη Βρεταννία»

Μετά τις ενδυμασίες που σχεδίασε η Μαίρη Κατράντζου για την Τελετή της Αφής της Ολυμπιακής Φλόγας, οι οποίες δημιούργησαν ένα ακόμα debate στα σόσιαλ μίντια, τώρα η διεθνούς φήμης σχεδιάστρια υπογράφει ένα συλλεκτικό μεταξωτό μαντήλι.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
«Φουντώνει» ο καβγάς 11.05.2024

Συνεχίζει την κόντρα ο Αυγενάκης – «Ο Ανδρουλάκης συρρικνώνει το ΠΑΣΟΚ»

Ο Λευτέρης Αυγενάκης, με αφορμή την σκληρή κριτική Ανδρουλάκη για την υπόθεση ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, επανήλθε λέγοντας πως «ξεχνά να φορέσει την ελληνική φανέλα σε μείζονα ζητήματα, όπως αυτά των αγροτών»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 10.05.2024
Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence
English edition 10.05.2024

Greek Buyers Drive Vacation Home Market Resurgence

George Gavriilidis, CEO of the real estate consultancy Elxis highlights that Greek buyers are increasingly drawn to emerging locales.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 08.05.2024
Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers
English edition 08.05.2024

Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers

This year’s Orthodox Easter coincided with the beginning of the summer tourist season, resulting in a 15% increase in tourist traffic in downtown Athens

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 03.05.2024
Two Greek Beaches in Top 50 in the World
English edition 03.05.2024

Two Greek Beaches in Top 50 in the World

Both Greek beaches were on the list of the best beaches in Europe too

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.04.2024
Athens’ Public Transport System Gets Green “Facelift”
English edition 30.04.2024

Athens’ Public Transport System Gets Green “Facelift”

The future of urban transport in Greece’s capital city includes electrification, hydrogen, kinetic energy and even heighted security and monitoring through the use of drones

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.04.2024
Oxford Economics Report: Greek Economy is Just Below Risk Zone
English edition 29.04.2024

Oxford Economics Report: Greek Economy is Just Below Risk Zone

However, the report points to a persistent challenge in the form of commercial credit risk, which remains high at 8 out of 10, ranking Greece 104th internationally

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Σάββατο 11 Μαϊου 2024