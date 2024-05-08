Πέμπτη 09 Μαϊου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.05.2024 | 23:35
Αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς στον Κολωνό
Σημαντική είδηση:
08.05.2024 | 21:00
Κλειστή για ακόμα μια χρονιά η διασημότερη παραλία στο «Ναυάγιο»
ΜΕΣΗ ΑΝΑΤΟΛΗ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ
Vacant Properties in Greece Posing Risk of Forest Fires
English edition 08 Μαΐου 2024 | 23:16

Vacant Properties in Greece Posing Risk of Forest Fires

Homeowners are calling on municipal authorities to clear away empty properties which pose a serious threat of fire in the summer

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Επιχειρήσεις

Τιτάν: Άνοδος 6,1% στις πωλήσεις και αύξηση στα EBITDA για το α’ τρίμηνο 2024

Τιτάν: Άνοδος 6,1% στις πωλήσεις και αύξηση στα EBITDA για το α’ τρίμηνο 2024

Spotlight

Empty properties, many of which near forested or urban areas, are posing a major threat for fires, residents in Greece said this week.

During inspection visits for the official launch of the fire season, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias admitted that Greece would be faced with a very difficult challenge this summer. One of the major problems concerns unused properties, many full of weeds, leaves, and other dry materials which serve as hotspots in the summer heat.

Clearing out plots ahead of the summer is the responsibility of municipal authorities, say property owners living near parks or forests who have already been required to take action.

Locals of the northwest Athens suburb of Varibobi, which was devastated by fires in 2021, told MEGA channel earlier this week that vacant private or municipal properties are posing a serious threat. They went on to add that although homeowners have gone ahead and cleared out their own properties, they still face the danger of fire because municipal authorities have not taken any actions regarding municipal properties.

They are calling for immediate action and fines.

Kikilias inspected prevention measures, which include the maintenance of roads, pruning, clearing weeds and debris, on Mt Penteli this week. He went on to say that already firefighters were dealing with dozens of fires every day made worse by the high temperatures for the season.

The ministry has announced plans to double the number of firefighters in specialized units and to use new technologies to address the increasing risk of wildfire in residential areas.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines

Sports in

Με Ρεάλ ο Ολυμπιακός, με Φενερμπαχτσέ ο Παναθηναϊκός – Το πρόγραμμα του Final Four
Μπάσκετ

Με Ρεάλ ο Ολυμπιακός, με Φενερμπαχτσέ ο Παναθηναϊκός – Το πρόγραμμα του Final Four

Πότε θα γίνουν οι ημιτελικοί του Final Four, αλλά και πότε είναι προγραμματισμένοι ο μεγάλος και ο μικρός τελικός.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Επιχειρήσεις

Τιτάν: Άνοδος 6,1% στις πωλήσεις και αύξηση στα EBITDA για το α’ τρίμηνο 2024

Τιτάν: Άνοδος 6,1% στις πωλήσεις και αύξηση στα EBITDA για το α’ τρίμηνο 2024

Διεθνή

Shrinkflation: Προειδοποιητικές ετικέτες στα σούπερ μάρκετ

Shrinkflation: Προειδοποιητικές ετικέτες στα σούπερ μάρκετ

inStream

Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Οι μειώσεις των επιτοκίων, τα ευρω-debate Παπαλεξόπουλου, Μυτιληναίου και ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ και η Ελιν πιάνει τα στενά του Γιβραλτάρ

Οι μειώσεις των επιτοκίων, τα ευρω-debate Παπαλεξόπουλου, Μυτιληναίου και ΕΛΕΤΑΕΝ και η Ελιν πιάνει τα στενά του Γιβραλτάρ

Εφορία: Οι παγίδες των τεκμηρίων για ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων

Εφορία: Οι παγίδες των τεκμηρίων για ιδιοκτήτες ακινήτων

Γιατί η Ελλάδα δεν μποϊκόταρε την ορκωμοσία Πούτιν

Γιατί η Ελλάδα δεν μποϊκόταρε την ορκωμοσία Πούτιν

Διαδημοτική συνεργασία για τις μετακινήσεις των φοιτητών

Διαδημοτική συνεργασία για τις μετακινήσεις των φοιτητών

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Joker 2: Όσα ξέρουμε για τη νέα ταινία με τον Χοακίν Φίνιξ

Met Gala 2024: Οι εντυπωσιακές εμφανίσεις από την μεγάλη βραδιά της Μόδας

Met Gala 2024: Οι εντυπωσιακές εμφανίσεις από την μεγάλη βραδιά της Μόδας

Πώς «βάζουμε μπροστά» τον μεταβολισμό μας

Πώς «βάζουμε μπροστά» τον μεταβολισμό μας

«Χτυπάει κόκκινο» το άγχος των παιδιών

«Χτυπάει κόκκινο» το άγχος των παιδιών

Ενδοοικογενειακή βία: Φουντώνουν τα περιστατικά κακοποίησης των γυναικών

Ενδοοικογενειακή βία: Φουντώνουν τα περιστατικά κακοποίησης των γυναικών

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 08.05.2024
Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers
English edition 08.05.2024

Greek Easter 1.5bln-Euro Turnover Satisfies Retailers

This year’s Orthodox Easter coincided with the beginning of the summer tourist season, resulting in a 15% increase in tourist traffic in downtown Athens

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 03.05.2024
Two Greek Beaches in Top 50 in the World
English edition 03.05.2024

Two Greek Beaches in Top 50 in the World

Both Greek beaches were on the list of the best beaches in Europe too

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 30.04.2024
Athens’ Public Transport System Gets Green “Facelift”
English edition 30.04.2024

Athens’ Public Transport System Gets Green “Facelift”

The future of urban transport in Greece’s capital city includes electrification, hydrogen, kinetic energy and even heighted security and monitoring through the use of drones

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.04.2024
Oxford Economics Report: Greek Economy is Just Below Risk Zone
English edition 29.04.2024

Oxford Economics Report: Greek Economy is Just Below Risk Zone

However, the report points to a persistent challenge in the form of commercial credit risk, which remains high at 8 out of 10, ranking Greece 104th internationally

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 09 Μαϊου 2024