Τhe current explosive rise of PPC and Biochalco seems insufficient… to lead the general index in the Greek stock market to levels higher than the buffer of 910 points, as the pressures on selected index stocks, such as OTE, do not allow greater upward movement.

The general index remains in the zone of 900 points, a little higher, but in no case does it try to move to higher levels, in order to give the message that the correction of September is completed. On the contrary, although today’s session started with significant gains, concerns have now been raised as to whether it can hold the positive sign, which will be the third since the beginning of the month.

The bet for the general index now is not to try again the support at 899-902 points, which persisted in the previous sessions. So far, of course, the general index is at 904 points with gains of 0.35%, with the turnover dropping and remaining at 32 million euros, with stock market sources reporting to ot.gr that caution is associated with the expiration of derivatives on indices and shares for the month of September next Friday, while at the end of the session the restructurings for the FTSE Russel index will take place with the main addition being that of Piraeus Bank.

In terms of securities now, PPC has reduced its profits to + 6.97%, with Viohalko and ELHA standing at + 2.96% and + 2.17% respectively. On the other hand, apart from -2.47% of EYDAP, what concerns is the -1.25% of OTE, as well as the -1.03% of the National Bank (Ethniki), as well as the negative signs in Coca Cola and Alpha Bank, which offset the profits in Eurobank, Mytilineos, and OPAP.