For the first time this year, Greece will host the annual meeting of the German tourism industry DRV.

The meeting will take place from October 28 to 31 in Costa Navarino, Messinia. The conference is jointly organized by EOT and the Association of Greek Tourist and Travel Agencies HATTA / FedHATTA, in collaboration with the German Travel Association DRV.

As it is pointed out in the announcement of EOT, “this is an important development for Greek tourism, result of the successful claim of the event by EOT in good cooperation with the Peloponnese Region, AEGEANAIRLINES, TEMES A.E., and HATTA / FedHAT”.

The German tourist market is the largest “reservoir” of visitors and revenue for Greek tourism.

Indicatively, in 2019 there were 3.7 million arrivals of German tourists, while the corresponding receipts exceeded 3 billion euros.

“The organization of the annual DRV Conference in Greece is an excellent opportunity to promote our country in one of the largest European tourism markets. It will also contribute dynamically to the promotion of Greek Conference Tourism and the strengthening of the image of Greece, as a venue for conferences of high demands with international impact, a fact which is a key axis of the EOT Strategy for the year 2021 “, it is pointed out.

The DRV conference

The annual DRV (Association of German Tour Agents) conference is a global tourism event, with several destinations internationally participating as candidates for its hosting. This is a conference with a long history where the participants are considered opinion formers and destination promoters. More than 450 tour operators, travelagents, representatives of internet companies as well as travel editors from the most important German publications are expected to participate, with a physical presence as well as a large number of participants online due to epidemiological restrictions.

The conference will be organized in a hybrid format, aiming at the maximum possible participation and will be framed by actions of experiences in the surrounding areas, in order to highlight the competitive advantages of the destination.

Representatives of other regions of the country will be invited to participate in the Conference of German Tour Agents, in order to promote Greece as a whole in the German market.

As part of the event and shortly before the start of the Conference, a specialized familiarization trip is planned for leading German travel writers to get to know Athens and the wider Peloponnese region, with the aim of promoting more tourist destinations and enhancing the positive image of the country.