Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday will receive the president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Werner Hoyer at his Maximos Mansion office.

Afterwards, he scheduled to deliver the opening address at the annual general assembly of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), held at the Zappeion Hall.

A virtual ministerial meeting will be held earlier on Wednesday morning, with the majority of Cabinet members expected to present the primary legislation being tabled by each ministry in the coming period, including a bill on education sector reforms, a justice ministry bill implementing reforms in the civil code and various amendments and riders harmonizing Greek law with EU regulations.