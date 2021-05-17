US ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday visited the Athens offices of the firm Sunlight, where the top American diplomat in Greece was briefed on the company’s investment strategy for the US market, as well as opportunities in sustainable and “green” energy projects and transition to “greener” energy sources.

Sunlight is active in the renewable energy sources sector, and recently opened a subsidiary, Sunlight Batteries USA in North Carolina – specializing in the production of lithium and lead batteries – part of an overall investment plan for the North American market billed as reaching up to 150 million USD over the next two years.