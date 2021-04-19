The General Index of Turnover in Industry (total domestic and foreign market) of February 2021 decreased by 2.4%, compared to the corresponding index of February 2020, compared to a decrease of 2.4% recorded during the corresponding comparison of the year 2020 to 2019.

At the same time, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority ELSTAT, the General Index of Turnover in Industry for the month of February 2021, compared to the corresponding index of January 2021, showed an increase of 16.4%.

The average General Index of the twelve months of March 2020 – February 2021, compared to the corresponding index of the twelve months of March 2019 – February 2020, showed a decrease of 13.4%, compared to a decrease of 0.6% compared to the previous twelve months.

The decrease of the General Turnover Index in Industry by 2.4% in the month of February 2021, compared to the corresponding index of February 2020, came from:

From the changes of the indices of the sub-sectors of the industry:

Reduction by 18.0% of the Turnover Index of Mines – Quarries. This decrease came mainly from change in the index of the double-digit mining industry.

Reduction by 2.2% of the Manufacturing Turnover Index. Changes mainly contributed to this reduction of the double-digit industries: manufacturing of clothing, distillery, printing and reproduction pre-recorded media, coke production and oil refining products.

From the changes in the indices of the individual markets: