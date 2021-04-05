The Cyprus lawyers GEORGE K. KONSTANTINOU LAW FIRM (George K. Konstantinou LLC law firm , Reg. No 435) announce the launch of their new website, which is now available in four languages.

The company’s goal is to provide user-friendly navigation that will allow customers to find all the information they need quickly and easily.

It has all the information in relation to the areas of law that the company deals with, as well as extensive guides for specific services, providing complete guidance to the user.

The company’s goal is to better present the services it offers, and to improve the way it communicates with its customers. The law firm provides a wide range of services with its offices located in Limassol. Some of the services offered by the lawyers of the company are the following:

– Cyprus company formation

Cyprus property law

Cyprus Immigration

Family law

Settlement of General Disputes

– Cyprus Permanent Residency by investment

Intellectual Property Law

– Probate law in Cyprus

Employment law

The company offices are in Limassol, but services are provided in all the cities of Cyprus.