View this post on Instagram

Beatles For Sale 🎸 Just 4 hours to go until bidding opens on Sotheby's sale of material exclusively devoted to possibly the most influential band of all time: the Beatles. The sale marks 50 years since the breakup that rocked the world, tracing the rise of the band from mischievous lads from Liverpool to international superstars. From a signed copy of the band's first single to John Lennon's school detention sheet, this sale offers fans and collectors old and new the chance to acquire a piece of pop culture history. Bidding open 23 September – 1 October. Swipe 👉 for the full Fab Four. Richard Avedon Set of posters of the Beatles, 1967 Est. £600-800. #TheBeatles