14.03.2024
Εργατικό δυστύχημα στα Τρίκαλα - Σκοτώθηκε εργάτης σε οικοδομή
Σημαντική είδηση:
14.03.2024
Τροχαίο Ξανθόπουλου: Ταυτοποιήθηκε ο οδηγός που παραβίασε το STOP
Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax
English edition 14 Μαρτίου 2024

Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies Calls for 30% Reduction in Excise Tax

It is noted that from 1998 until today, the taxation on alcoholic beverages in Greece has increased a total of eight times, with four increases occurring within the period of 2009-2010, leading to a 125% increase in the excise tax coefficient on alcoholic beverages.

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Μεγαλύτερες ταχύτητες ζητά η Κομισιόν από την Ελλάδα

Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης: Μεγαλύτερες ταχύτητες ζητά η Κομισιόν από την Ελλάδα

The Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies is requesting a 30% reduction in the special consumption tax on alcoholic beverages in three successive phases (10% annually), aiming to alleviate distortions that have been plaguing the sector for years.

According to a study by the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE), Greece has by far the highest excise tax on alcoholic beverages among the EU-27 countries based on the purchasing power of Greek consumers, ranking 5th highest in nominal value, and having more than double the excise tax compared to the average of neighboring and competitively touristic countries.

The excessive rise in excise tax not only decreases consumption but also worsens existing policy distortions and exposes significant deficiencies in the regulatory framework for domestically produced spirits. This situation leads to a substitution of legal beverage consumption with products from illegal trafficking, such as contraband and counterfeit goods.

A recent IOBE study (2024) estimated that illegal trade in alcoholic beverages results in approximately 70 million euros in lost tax revenue, mainly due to non-payment of excise tax and VAT, excluding losses from unregistered distillers’ products.

According to the Association of Alcoholic Beverage Companies (EEAP), the government has implemented the Electronic Identification System (LOTIFY) to control the production and distribution chain of alcoholic beverages for legal importation and tax payment. While seen as a positive step, there is a need for improvements due to observed implementation challenges.

Source: tovima.com

Η απόφαση πάρθηκε: «Αυτός είναι ο διάδοχος του Εμπαπέ»
Ποδόσφαιρο

Η απόφαση πάρθηκε: «Αυτός είναι ο διάδοχος του Εμπαπέ»

Σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα «Daily Mirror» η Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν ετοιμάζει πρόταση για τον διάδοχο του Κιλιάν Εμπαπέ.

Ψήφισμα 14.03.2024

Γάζα: Το Ευρωπαϊκό Κοινοβούλιο ζητεί από το Ισραήλ να επιτρέψει αμέσως την παράδοση ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας

Το ΕΚ εκφράζει την ικανοποίησή του για τους θαλάσσιους διαδρόμους βοήθειας προς τη Γάζα, αλλά υπογραμμίζει ότι προτεραιότητα πρέπει να δοθεί στις χερσαίες παραδόσεις

Γυναικεία υπεροχή 14.03.2024

Ο μεγαλύτερος μύθος για τη Μαρία Κάλλας; Δεν ήταν ένα τραγικό είδωλο

«Ο μύθος της διαστρεβλώνεται από την αφήγηση ότι την εγκατέλειψε ένας άντρας και πήρε την κάτω βόλτα. Δεν ήταν αυτοκαταστροφική, αλλά είχε μεγάλη αυτογνωσία, όπως διαπίστωσα όταν έγραψα ένα μυθιστόρημα γι' αυτήν» λέει η Αγγλίδα μυθιστοριογράφος, Daisy Goodwin.

Μεταναστευτικό 14.03.2024

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η Γαύδος δεν πρέπει να γίνει Λαμπεντούζα – Η κυβέρνηση οφείλει να δράσει άμεσα

«Η αλλαγή των προσφυγικών διαδρομών, που δεν είναι τελείως αναπάντεχη αφού οι εξελίξεις στην ευρύτερη περιοχή είναι από καιρό γνωστές, βρίσκει τη χώρα απροετοίμαστη», τονίζει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Επίσημο το deal 14.03.2024

«Κανονιέρης» έως το 2028 ο Μπεν Γουάιτ (pic)

Ο Μπεν Γουάιτ ήρθε σε συμφωνία με την Άρσεναλ και έτσι ο Άγγλος αμυντικός υπέγραψε νέο συμβόλαιο συνεργασίας, παραμένοντας στο Λονδίνο μέχρι το 2028

English edition 09.03.2024
Greek MoD Suggests Female Voluntary Enlistment
English edition 09.03.2024

Greek MoD Suggests Female Voluntary Enlistment

Nikos Dendias presented his general idea on how he envisioned women being integrated voluntarily into the citizen army

English edition 09.03.2024
Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production
English edition 09.03.2024

Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production

Greek cotton producers are calling on the government to take actions to address the impact of climate change on production.

English edition 08.03.2024
Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%
English edition 08.03.2024

Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%

According to ELSTAT, the trade deficit in January 2024 amounted to 2,543.1 million euros, compared to 2,476.7 million euros in the same month of the previous year

