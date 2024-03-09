Σάββατο 09 Μαρτίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση
09.03.2024 | 14:35
Απομακρύνθηκαν οι δύο χειροβομβίδες από το διαμέρισμα στη Σκουφά
Σημαντική είδηση
09.03.2024 | 14:18
Κρούσμα μηνιγγίτιδας σε λύκειο της Καλαμάτας - Στο νοσοκομείο ο μαθητής
Σημαντική είδηση
09.03.2024 | 11:11
Πλοίο με 453 επιβάτες επέστρεψε εκτάκτως στο λιμάνι
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
ΦΟΙΤΗΤΕΣ
ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
Greek MoD Suggests Female Voluntary Enlistment
English edition 09 Μαρτίου 2024 | 14:56

Greek MoD Suggests Female Voluntary Enlistment

Nikos Dendias presented his general idea on how he envisioned women being integrated voluntarily into the citizen army

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Διεθνή

Κεντρικές τράπεζες: Γιατί εμφανίζονται έτοιμες να κηρύξουν νίκη κατά του πληθωρισμού

Κεντρικές τράπεζες: Γιατί εμφανίζονται έτοιμες να κηρύξουν νίκη κατά του πληθωρισμού

Spotlight

Addressing an event on the occasion of International Woman’s Day organized by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff yesterday in Athens, Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, referred to the prospect of the voluntary enlistment of Greek women in the army within the broader framework of changes under consideration by the Ministry of National Defense for the Greek Armed Forces.

Dendias presented his general idea on how he envisioned women being integrated voluntarily into the citizen army noting that “the overwhelming majority of Greek society believes in the citizen army. It believes very much in the armed citizen.”

Clarifying that the core of the Greek army would always consist of professional soldiers, Dendias, with an eye on Turkey, said that the reality of numbers simply compelled the country to consider a citizen army.

The head of the Greek Defense Ministry emphasized that “in the geopolitical context in which we operate, and in the numerical context, we have to face a threat from a country much larger than us, which will approach or even exceed 100 million by the middle of the century, while we will be at 11-12 million.”

Referring to female military personnel he said it was nonsensical to exclude half the population from this consideration when considering the idea of a Citizen Army.

“By resorting to our female population, we are not 11.5 million, we become 22 million. You will notice that the participation rate of women in the army (of our neighboring country) is around 0.3% compared to our very good one,” he said.

As Dendias noted, while a law addressing this issue was already in place, the question was how the implementation of this provision would extend to female volunteers, reiterating the voluntary nature of women’s military enlistment.

The initial idea is expected to be presented by the Minister and the leadership of the Armed Forces with the aim, according to Dendias, to examine the best possible way “to exploit the human capital of our homeland, not only at the level of our personnel but also at the level of voluntary enlistment.”

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Live Streaming: Βουλιαγμένη-Ολυμπιακός
Άλλα Αθλήματα

Live Streaming: Βουλιαγμένη-Ολυμπιακός

Παρακολουθήστε ζωντανά την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης για το Champions League πόλο γυναικών.

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Διεθνή

Κεντρικές τράπεζες: Γιατί εμφανίζονται έτοιμες να κηρύξουν νίκη κατά του πληθωρισμού

Κεντρικές τράπεζες: Γιατί εμφανίζονται έτοιμες να κηρύξουν νίκη κατά του πληθωρισμού

Οικονομία

e-ΕΦΚΑ – ΔΥΠΑ: Ο χάρτης πληρωμών της εβδομάδας

e-ΕΦΚΑ – ΔΥΠΑ: Ο χάρτης πληρωμών της εβδομάδας

inStream

Bundesliga 09.03.2024

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ για την 25η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 3HD.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
«Καλπάζει» η ακρίβεια 09.03.2024

«Η ΕΛΣΤΑΤ διαψεύδει το κυβερνητικό αφήγημα για 'μείωση' των τιμών», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Ο Τομέας Οικονομικών του ΠΑΣΟΚ υποστηρίζει ότι ο πληθωρισμός «από εισαγόμενος, έχει καταστεί πλέον ενδημικός με την υπογραφή της κυβέρνησης του κ. Μητσοτάκη»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Στατιστικά της Eurostat 09.03.2024

Μάστιγα η υπογεννητικότητα στην Ελλάδα - 11% λιγότερες γεννήσεις σε έναν χρόνο

Το μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα αντιμετωπίζει η περιφέρεια Βορείου Αιγαίου, με τις γεννήσεις να μειώνονται κατά 22% από το 2021 έως το 2022 - Πόσο μειώθηκε το αντίστοιχο ποσοστό στην υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Ο Σημίτης δικαιώνεται, άνθρακας το master plan της απολιγνιτοποίησης, τι ψάχνει η PGS και πού θα τρυπήσει η ExxonMobil

Ο Σημίτης δικαιώνεται, άνθρακας το master plan της απολιγνιτοποίησης, τι ψάχνει η PGS και πού θα τρυπήσει η ExxonMobil

Συναγερμός για την επανεμφάνιση ξεχασμένων ασθενειών

Συναγερμός για την επανεμφάνιση ξεχασμένων ασθενειών

Γυναίκες σε θέσεις μάχης

Γυναίκες σε θέσεις μάχης

Το κτήμα Φιξ ανοίγει τις πόρτες του για τους δημότες του Ηρακλείου Αττικής

Το κτήμα Φιξ ανοίγει τις πόρτες του για τους δημότες του Ηρακλείου Αττικής

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Πίεση: Μήπως την ασκείτε σε μεγάλο βαθμό στον εαυτό σας;

Πίεση: Μήπως την ασκείτε σε μεγάλο βαθμό στον εαυτό σας;

Πειραιάς: Συνεχίζεται η έρευνα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. για την βομβιστική επίθεση πλησίον πρατηρίου καυσίμων

Πειραιάς: Συνεχίζεται η έρευνα της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. για την βομβιστική επίθεση πλησίον πρατηρίου καυσίμων

Τι μπορεί να αλλάξει τη ζωή ενός εφήβου σε μόλις 5 λεπτά;

Τι μπορεί να αλλάξει τη ζωή ενός εφήβου σε μόλις 5 λεπτά;

Νήσοι Φώκλαντ: Μια κρίση που βγαίνει από το «ψυγείο»;

Νήσοι Φώκλαντ: Μια κρίση που βγαίνει από το «ψυγείο»;

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 09.03.2024
Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production
English edition 09.03.2024

Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production

Greek cotton producers are calling on the government to take actions to address the impact of climate change on production.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 08.03.2024
Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%
English edition 08.03.2024

Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%

According to ELSTAT, the trade deficit in January 2024 amounted to 2,543.1 million euros, compared to 2,476.7 million euros in the same month of the previous year

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 26.02.2024
Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene
English edition 26.02.2024

Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene

Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ
Bundesliga 09.03.2024

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 16:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Μάιντζ για την 25η αγωνιστική της Bundesliga. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 3HD.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η ΕΛΣΤΑΤ διαψεύδει το κυβερνητικό αφήγημα για «μείωση των τιμών»
«Καλπάζει» η ακρίβεια 09.03.2024

«Η ΕΛΣΤΑΤ διαψεύδει το κυβερνητικό αφήγημα για 'μείωση' των τιμών», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Ο Τομέας Οικονομικών του ΠΑΣΟΚ υποστηρίζει ότι ο πληθωρισμός «από εισαγόμενος, έχει καταστεί πλέον ενδημικός με την υπογραφή της κυβέρνησης του κ. Μητσοτάκη»

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σε «ελεύθερη πτώση» η υπογεννητικότητα στην Ελλάδα – 11% λιγότερες γεννήσεις σε έναν χρόνο
Στατιστικά της Eurostat 09.03.2024

Μάστιγα η υπογεννητικότητα στην Ελλάδα - 11% λιγότερες γεννήσεις σε έναν χρόνο

Το μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα αντιμετωπίζει η περιφέρεια Βορείου Αιγαίου, με τις γεννήσεις να μειώνονται κατά 22% από το 2021 έως το 2022 - Πόσο μειώθηκε το αντίστοιχο ποσοστό στην υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Σάββατο 09 Μαρτίου 2024