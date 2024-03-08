Σάββατο 09 Μαρτίου 2024
Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%
Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%

Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%

According to ELSTAT, the trade deficit in January 2024 amounted to 2,543.1 million euros, compared to 2,476.7 million euros in the same month of the previous year

The Greek trade deficit in January 2024 rose by 2.7%, according to data from the country’s statistical authority (ELSTAT), with the figures indicating a slump in both the aggregate value of imports and exports.

According to ELSTAT, the trade deficit in January 2024 amounted to 2,543.1 million euros, compared to 2,476.7 million euros in the same month of the previous year, marking a 2.7% uptick.

Excluding petroleum products the deficit was up by 79.9 million, or 4.3%, while excluding petroleum products and ships it rose by €58.4 million, 3.1%, compared to January 2023.

The total value of exports dropped by 11.2% in January 2024, amounting to 4,009.8 million euros, compared to 4,513.7 million euros in the corresponding month of the previous year. The value of exports excluding petroleum products decreased by 242.6 million euros, or 8.3%, while the value, excluding petroleum products and ships, decreased by 237.6 million euros, or 8.1%, compared to January 2023.

In addition, the data showed the total value of imports declined by 6.3%, amounting to 6,552.9 million euros in January 2024, with the figure in the same month of 2023 amounting to 6,990.4 million euros. The value of imports excluding petroleum products decreased by 162.7 million euros, or 3.4%, while the value excluding petroleum products and ships decreased by 179.2 million euros, or 3.7%, compared to January 2023.

