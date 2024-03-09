Σάββατο 09 Μαρτίου 2024
Σημαντική είδηση
09.03.2024 | 14:35
Απομακρύνθηκαν οι δύο χειροβομβίδες από το διαμέρισμα στη Σκουφά
Σημαντική είδηση
09.03.2024 | 14:18
Κρούσμα μηνιγγίτιδας σε λύκειο της Καλαμάτας - Στο νοσοκομείο ο μαθητής
Σημαντική είδηση
09.03.2024 | 11:11
Πλοίο με 453 επιβάτες επέστρεψε εκτάκτως στο λιμάνι
Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production
English edition 09 Μαρτίου 2024 | 13:33

Climate Crisis Takes Toll on Greek Cotton Production

Greek cotton producers are calling on the government to take actions to address the impact of climate change on production.

Extreme weather conditions including repeated heatwaves and devastating floods last year took a toll on Greek cotton production which dropped by 30% overall and by 40% in the impacted regions of Thessaly and Fthiotida in central Greece.

The data was presented during the 4th National Cotton Conference which opened in Thessaloniki on Wednesday by the president of the Interprofessional Cotton Organization, Efthymios Fotinos, who said that actions were needed particularly since cotton was the third leading export in Greece.

Fotinos went on to add that a national strategy on cotton was of utmost importance “now more than ever” in view of changing climate conditions.

In this direction, he said the strategy should include tax cuts and deductions, climate crisis subsidies, the integration of new extreme weather warning technologies, incentives for the use of alternative sources of energy, the extension of crop areas, and the replacement of farming equipment.

There are currently 120 varieties of cotton cultivated in Greece by some 45,000 cotton producers.

Other key takeaways of the conference include:

– the need to identify the most resilient crops that require the least amount of water particularly in view of rising temperatures

– actions to incorporate cotton into the development of other products

– the need to update the EU’s common agricultural policy so that a percentage of resources be channeled into climate-induced disasters.

Source: tovima.com

Χωρίς Γκος και Λαρενζάκη απέναντι στο Λαύριο ο Ολυμπιακός
Μπάσκετ

Χωρίς Γκος και Λαρενζάκη απέναντι στο Λαύριο ο Ολυμπιακός

Χωρίς τους Ναίτζελ Γουίλιαμς Γκος και Γιαννούλη Λαρεντζάκη θα παραταχθεί σήμερα (9/3, 17:15) ο Ολυμπιακός απέναντι στο Λάυριο.

ΕΝΦΙΑ: Πότε θα σταλεί ο λογαριασμός – Ποιοι θα λάβουν έκπτωση, ποιοι θα απαλλαγούν

ΕΝΦΙΑ: Πότε θα σταλεί ο λογαριασμός – Ποιοι θα λάβουν έκπτωση, ποιοι θα απαλλαγούν

Premier League 09.03.2024

LIVE: Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Έβερτον

LIVE: Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Έβερτον. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:30 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μάντσεστερ Γιουνάιτεντ – Έβερτον για την 28η αγωνιστική της Premier League.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 08.03.2024
Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%
English edition 08.03.2024

Greek Trade Deficit Up in January by 2.7%

According to ELSTAT, the trade deficit in January 2024 amounted to 2,543.1 million euros, compared to 2,476.7 million euros in the same month of the previous year

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 26.02.2024
Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene
English edition 26.02.2024

Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene

Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Σάββατο 09 Μαρτίου 2024