Παρασκευή 08 Μαρτίου 2024
08.03.2024 | 12:09
Τηλεφώνημα για βόμβα στο υπ. Κλιματικής Κρίσης και Πολιτικής Προστασίας - Εκκενώνεται το κτίριο
08.03.2024 | 09:57
Κατεπείγουσα προσγείωση Boeing 777 - Έχασε έναν από τους τροχούς (βίντεο)
08.03.2024 | 06:56
Σεισμός 4,6 Ρίχτερ στη Ρόδο
Athens Wins WTA 2024 ‘Europe’s Leading City Break Destination’ Award
English edition 08 Μαρτίου 2024 | 09:50

Tourism stakeholders convened at the Europe Gala Ceremony 2024 in the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin for the spectacular presentation of the best of the best in the continent’s industry

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Οικονομία

Ακρίβεια: Στο 2,9% αποκλιμακώθηκε ο πληθωρισμός τον Φεβρουάριο [πίνακες]

Spotlight

The city of Athens claimed top accolades for the award of “Europe’s Leading City Break Destination” in 2024, as announced during the prestigious 31st Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony that took place in the German capital of Berlin.

Tourism stakeholders convened at the Europe Gala Ceremony 2024 in the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin for the spectacular presentation of the best of the best in the continent’s industry.

The winners and nominees are determined through votes cast by verified industry stakeholders (votes count as two), while the general public can also vote to pick their favorite brand after registering.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) brand, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

Source: tovima.com

Η περηφάνεια του Γουόκαπ
On Field

Η δικαίωση του Τεξανού από τους συμπαίκτες του

Οικονομία

Ακρίβεια: Στο 2,9% αποκλιμακώθηκε ο πληθωρισμός τον Φεβρουάριο [πίνακες]

Διεθνή

Societe Generale: Τα «έβαλε» με τις επιχειρήσεις η Λαγκάρντ, αλλά δεν τα υπολόγισε καλά

Δείτε όσα συμβαίνουν 08.03.2024

Βροντερό «όχι» στα ιδιωτικά ΑΕΙ από τους φοιτητές – Πανεκπαιδευτικό συλλαλητήριο στο κέντρο της Αθήνας

«Στους δρόμους καταψηφίζονται τα νομοσχέδια και ακυρώνονται οι νόμοι», δηλώνουν οι φοιτητές και διεκδικούν σπουδές δημόσιες και δωρεάν, πτυχία με αξία για δουλειά με δικαιώματα.   

Φωτογραφίες - βίντεο: Αλέξανδρος Γαστεράτος, Δημήτρης Μιχαλάκης
Τα μερομήνια της αγοράς ελαιολάδου, τι θυμήθηκε ο Πατέλης, η κρυφή ελπίδα για Elpedison, το «πήγαινε – έλα» μιας τροπολογίας και τα τιμολόγια στην ΕΥΑΘ

Αυξάνονται έως 20% οι χρεώσεις για κινητή, σταθερή και Internet

Γυναίκες σε θέσεις μάχης

Το κτήμα Φιξ ανοίγει τις πόρτες του για τους δημότες του Ηρακλείου Αττικής

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

AI: Είναι το πρόσωπο αυτής της φωτογραφίας αληθινό;

Στον «αυτόματο πιλότο» οι φορολογικές δηλώσεις - Πότε ανοίγει η πλατφόρμα υποβολής τους

Τι σημαίνει «αρκετά καλή μαμά»;

Νήσοι Φώκλαντ: Μια κρίση που βγαίνει από το «ψυγείο»;

English edition 26.02.2024
Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene
English edition 26.02.2024

Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
