Athens Wins WTA 2024 ‘Europe’s Leading City Break Destination’ Award

The city of Athens claimed top accolades for the award of “Europe’s Leading City Break Destination” in 2024, as announced during the prestigious 31st Annual World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony that took place in the German capital of Berlin.

Tourism stakeholders convened at the Europe Gala Ceremony 2024 in the Ritz-Carlton in Berlin for the spectacular presentation of the best of the best in the continent’s industry.

The winners and nominees are determined through votes cast by verified industry stakeholders (votes count as two), while the general public can also vote to pick their favorite brand after registering.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) brand, established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.