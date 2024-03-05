Τρίτη 05 Μαρτίου 2024
PM Mitsotakis Pays Visit to Supermarket Amid Fight on High Prices
English edition 05 Μαρτίου 2024 | 11:50

PM Mitsotakis Pays Visit to Supermarket Amid Fight on High Prices

The Greek Prime Minister stated that “the fight against rising prices is ongoing”, during his visit to a supermarket in Athens earlier today

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Επιχειρήσεις

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis paid a surprising visit to a supermarket in downtown Athens amid the government’s fight against inflation.

PM Mitsotakis addressed the issue plaguing Greek households as supermarket prices have skyrocketed, especially in products such as milk.

To note, the past two years witnessed double-digit inflation rates on an almost monthly basis. The Government has implemented several measures to combat the issue, including the most recent measures introduced last Friday, which point to an initial de-escalation in prices in seven main categories of durable goods, along with a decrease in cost of 3,900 primary goods.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, who himself visited supermarkets around Athens on the day the new measures took effect.

According to the minister, “the measures we’ve taken are permanent, structural and aimed at correcting decades of structural distortions in the market. Our goal is to help all citizens in the face of the major problem of high cost of living, and which will lead to a permanent de-escalation of inflation.”

Source: tovima.com

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

English edition

English edition 26.02.2024
Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene
English edition 26.02.2024

Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene

Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

