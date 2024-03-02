Σάββατο 02 Μαρτίου 2024
weather-icon 21o
inStream
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.03.2024 | 13:49
Συμπλοκή με πυροβολισμούς στην Αργολίδα
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.03.2024 | 13:00
Δύο συλλήψεις για τη μεγάλη φωτιά στα Χανιά
Σημαντική είδηση:
02.03.2024 | 10:24
Υποπτοι δεκαεπτά ανήλικοι για σεξουαλικές επιθέσεις σε βάρος 12χρονης
ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΟΛΙΤΕΥΣΗ
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ
ΤΕΜΠΗ
Greek Govt Unveils Latest Round of Measures to Contain High Prices
English edition 02 Μαρτίου 2024 | 12:57

Greek Govt Unveils Latest Round of Measures to Contain High Prices

Food prices are the primary worry in the east Med country

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Ενέργεια

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Βουτιά έως 30% για το «πράσινο» τον Μάρτιο [πίνακας]

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Βουτιά έως 30% για το «πράσινο» τον Μάρτιο [πίνακας]

Spotlight

Another four measures were unveiled by the government on Friday to contain rising prices, especially for foods, as the past two years witnessed double-digit inflation rates on an almost monthly basis.

In statements to the media, market analysts point to an initial de-escalation in prices in seven main categories of durable goods, along with what the ministry claimed were a whopping decrease in 3,900 primary goods.

One closely scrutinized product, baby formula, has seen a decrease of an average of 15 percent on supermarket shelves, according to the relevant development ministry. The average prices now on Greece’s supermarket shelves now approaches the European average, the ministry said.

According to Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, “the measures we’ve taken are permanent, structural and aimed at correcting decades of structural distortions in the market. Our goal is to help all citizens in the face of the major problem of high cost of living, and which will lead to a permanent de-escalation of inflation.”

Source: tovima.com

Headlines

Sports in

Η πιο κρίσιμη εβδομάδα μέχρι την επόμενη
On Field

Η πιο κρίσιμη εβδομάδα μέχρι την επόμενη

Σε 7 μέρες οι πρωταθλητές παίζουν τα ρέστα τους για το πλεονέκτημα έδρας

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Ενέργεια

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Βουτιά έως 30% για το «πράσινο» τον Μάρτιο [πίνακας]

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Βουτιά έως 30% για το «πράσινο» τον Μάρτιο [πίνακας]

Τεχνολογία

Μασκ: Αμοιβή 6 δισ. δολαρίων ζητούν οι δικηγόροι για την υπόθεση της Tesla

Μασκ: Αμοιβή 6 δισ. δολαρίων ζητούν οι δικηγόροι για την υπόθεση της Tesla

inStream

Απλά ο καλύτερος 02.03.2024

Στην κορυφή του κόσμου ξανά ο Τεντόγλου – «Χρυσός» και στο Παγκόσμιο της Γλασκώβης! (vid)

Ο Μίλτος Τεντόγλου κατέκτησε άλλο ένα χρυσό μετάλλιο, το δεύτερο συνεχόμενο στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα κλειστού στίβου, με άλμα στα 8.22μ. - Φοβερός τελικός με τον Φουρλάνι να παίρνει το ασημένιο!

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Όλες οι Ειδήσεις
sp_banner_Desk

Must Read

Η «πύρρειος νίκη» Σκρέκα, γιατί τρίβουν τα χέρια τους οι εργοδότες και οι παρατάσεις στις έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων

Η «πύρρειος νίκη» Σκρέκα, γιατί τρίβουν τα χέρια τους οι εργοδότες και οι παρατάσεις στις έρευνες υδρογονανθράκων

Κλοιός σε ενηλίκους από παιδικές ασθένειες

Κλοιός σε ενηλίκους από παιδικές ασθένειες

Μοναξιά, βία και στρες: Η ψυχική υγεία των εφήβων στην Ελλάδα

Μοναξιά, βία και στρες: Η ψυχική υγεία των εφήβων στην Ελλάδα

Το κτήμα Φιξ ανοίγει τις πόρτες του για τους δημότες του Ηρακλείου Αττικής

Το κτήμα Φιξ ανοίγει τις πόρτες του για τους δημότες του Ηρακλείου Αττικής

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Οι καλύτεροι αφυγραντήρες στις καλύτερες τιμές

Ευτυχία: 5 λόγοι που δεν αφήνουμε τον εαυτό μας να τη νιώσει

Ευτυχία: 5 λόγοι που δεν αφήνουμε τον εαυτό μας να τη νιώσει

Μαθητές από το Ηράκλειο έπεσαν θύματα κλοπής σε εκδρομή στη Ρώμη

Μαθητές από το Ηράκλειο έπεσαν θύματα κλοπής σε εκδρομή στη Ρώμη

Παιδί: Ζηλεύει το αδερφάκι του που έχει γενέθλια; Έτσι θα το αντιμετωπίσετε

Παιδί: Ζηλεύει το αδερφάκι του που έχει γενέθλια; Έτσι θα το αντιμετωπίσετε

Ξεπούλησαν τα… κιτς παπούτσια του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ – Πόσο κοστίζουν

Ξεπούλησαν τα… κιτς παπούτσια του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ – Πόσο κοστίζουν

inbox
today

Τα θέματα της επικαιρότητας που θα σε απασχολήσουν σήμερα

Sports in

Spotlight

Life Scene

English edition

English edition 26.02.2024
Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene
English edition 26.02.2024

Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene

Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

inStream

Στην κορυφή του κόσμου ξανά ο Τεντόγλου – «Χρυσός» και στο Παγκόσμιο της Γλασκώβης! (vid)
Απλά ο καλύτερος 02.03.2024

Στην κορυφή του κόσμου ξανά ο Τεντόγλου – «Χρυσός» και στο Παγκόσμιο της Γλασκώβης! (vid)

Ο Μίλτος Τεντόγλου κατέκτησε άλλο ένα χρυσό μετάλλιο, το δεύτερο συνεχόμενο στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα κλειστού στίβου, με άλμα στα 8.22μ. - Φοβερός τελικός με τον Φουρλάνι να παίρνει το ασημένιο!

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ΑΛΤΕΡ ΕΓΚΟ ΜΜΕ Α.Ε.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

Σάββατο 02 Μαρτίου 2024