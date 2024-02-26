Δευτέρα 26 Φεβρουαρίου 2024
Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene
26 Φεβρουαρίου 2024

Tourism Trends: The Key Players in Greece’s Arrival Scene

Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A

Φορολογία Eιδήσεις

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Τα 7 κλειδιά που ξεκλειδώνουν φοροεκπτώσεις

Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: Τα 7 κλειδιά που ξεκλειδώνουν φοροεκπτώσεις

Spotlight

The major markets supplying visitors to Greece are sending positive signals, with early indications from airlines and local tourism research suggesting that tourist arrivals in 2024 could surpass the milestone set in 2023, with Germany, England, and France remaining the major protagonists in foreign visitor arrivals to Greece in 2024.

Regarding the German market the international tour operator DER Touristik reports increased demand for 2024, especially in destinations like Heraklion, Rhodes, Kos, Corfu, and Thassos. The tour operator Schauinsland highlights Halkidiki and Corfu as promising for 2024. Additionally, FTI notes Greece remains highly desirable for families and couples, with bookings for 2024 steady. For the tour operator Alltours’ the winter city break program for 2023/2024 is successful, with plans to include Thessaloniki.

According to the ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents) report on British travel intentions for 2024, Greece is ranked as the 5th choice in the second most important market for Greek tourism in 2023. Airline operations seem to support the data regarding British travelers to Greece. Easyjet sees a 6.3% rise in flights to Greece, while British Airways recording a 21% increase in bookings after its January sales promotion. Jet2 offers 1.5 million seats and 320 weekly flights to Greece from 11 UK airports, serving 14 Greek airports. Jet2holidays customers can choose from 20 Greek destinations.

In France, the third most significant market for Greek tourism, research on the travel preferences of the French in 2024 reveals that Greece holds the third position. Analysis of data from the prominent French professional tourism website L’Echo Touristique indicates a 3% increase in overall market activity in January 2024 compared to January 2023, as evidenced by the sales of tourist packages.

While Greece is poised to excel in the global tourism arena in 2024, it’s important to note that simply meeting the arrival numbers of 2023 isn’t the primary goal for tourism policy or businesses. Rather, the focus lies on the quality of tourist arrivals and their economic impact, prioritizing sustainable growth and meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Source: AMNA.gr

